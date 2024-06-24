The Ministry of Education revealed new changes to the curriculum for the next academic year 2024-2025, including “merging, migration, simplification, and additions,” as well as updates to the study plan, including academic subjects and their assignments, educational paths, and the system of elective subjects.

The changes include converting the presentations and activities of the French language subject for twelfth grade students, which were uploaded on the smart learning portal, into using a book at level 4, through cooperation with the curriculum team at the Ministry of Education to upload the book on the Diwan platform.

The changes include transferring units from one level to another, and adding new units in the business administration subject prescribed for applied track students, which are taught by grade 10 in the first semester, grade 11 in the second semester, and grade 12 in the third semester, to meet the requirements of the National Qualifications Center, as the current book does not Meets the required learning outcomes, and the change requirements focus on planning a training program during the Specialized Training Week and professional learning communities to train teachers on the new material.

The updates also include simplifying the language used in the Academy of Engineering books specializing in (electrical and mechanical), which targets 12-year-old students in the third semester, in order to facilitate the process of communicating information to the student, and covering the objectives of the subject, provided that the third phase is implemented to harmonize the curricula of the computing and creative design subject scheduled for Ninth and twelfth students, with the subject’s standards framework.

The updates include radical changes of varying proportions in the third cycle curricula for the general and advanced tracks, in addition to merging the “general and advanced” curricula in the 11th grade. The update does not include the applied track curriculum in the ninth and tenth grades, nor the elite track curricula in the 11th and 12th grades.

Implementation recommendations focused on planning a training program during the Specialized Training Week and professional learning communities to train teachers on the new material.

The Ministry reported that the mathematics curricula for the 11 advanced track students in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi have been unified, so that they will be with the same curricula applied in Dubai, so that the change will be made from Bridge to Reveal math, and that a training program will be planned for teachers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the educational resources that will be employed will be unified.

In the scientific subjects for students of the 12 general and advanced tracks, the curricula are updated as appropriate, and the system of elective subjects is applied, in a way that does not affect human resources or educational resources, provided that this is done through periodic meetings between the curriculum team at the Ministry of Education and the team of subject specialists. Scientific education and learning support department.

The changes include merging social studies and moral education, so that it becomes one subject under the name of social studies and moral education, taught by one teacher, in addition to amending the quorum for mathematics in the 12th grade to eight classes per week according to the approved plan for elective subjects.