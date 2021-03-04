“It was the best thing of my life. Mouss and Hakim, they are really nice, funny and kind ”, enthuses Zélie. Around her, her friends from the CM1 class of the Stéphane-Hessel school, in Montreuil, in Seine-Saint-Denis, jostle to speak. Everyone is delighted with the hour and a half they just spent singing and chatting with former members of the Zebda band. ” It was great. We had fun, we sang and we discovered new songs ”, adds Errol, a tall fellow with long hair.

2,000 children participate in this awakening adventure

The rehearsal session with the Toulouse stars is part of an initiation program that will last all year. “The idea is to promote the discovery of music and make learning accessible, by using oral instead of academic methods. We want young people to discover a social practice of music ”, explains Éric Schirmacher, deputy director and project coordinator of the World Music Cities association, at the origin of this project. Children who participate in the Cité des marmots benefit from one hour of music per week. The program is spreading throughout Seine-Saint-Denis. In Montreuil, 2,000 children are participating this year, thanks to the support of the PCF municipality, which finances the adventure. At the town hall, we are also delighted with the participation of Mouss and Hakim: “The group’s commitment matches that of the city and resonates with parents. “

“This project creates coherence in the class group. David Cardinal, school principal

The group makes the kids work on their volume, their tempo

In the large multipurpose room of the school, the children, seated on the floor, listen with their eyes riveted on their teachers for a day. “What we are going to share together is the music”, Mouss announces. Despite the masks, dozens of small voices rise in the treble and descend in the bass, following the musician’s instructions. His hand accompanies the sounds by mimicking a trunk. “We call it the elephant”, he said. The group makes children work on their volume, their tempo. Rémi, the sidekick of the two ex-Zebda, kingpin of the adventure, slaps on his thighs and in his hands, soon followed in rhythm by the small handcuffs. “Well you have a sense of rhythm. It was settled ”, comments Mouss with satisfaction. Working together is learning. “This project creates coherence in the class group”, observes David Cardinal, principal of the school.

“It’s important for children, it gives them the right to exist in the language of their parents. M me Taupiac, teacher

A door open to a fraternal and mixed world

Discovering Zebda is also opening a door to a fraternal and mixed world. “The first song we’re going to do with you was written in Algerian Arabic. It comes from Mexico, then was listened to in Spain, before arriving in Algeria. Music has always circulated, long before the Internet and social networks ”, explains Mouss. From various origins, children find themselves in this way that Zebda’s exes mix all their identities, Toulouse, French, Maghreb, but also Spanish or Italian, brought by their friends, “The family of the heart”, as they say. “It’s important for children, it gives them the right to exist in the language of their parents”, rejoices M me Taupiac, the schoolteacher. “We are in the transmission. We play a shared repertoire, a mixture of our youth as children of workers in a working-class neighborhood and our meetings with Occitan activists. At the heart of all this, there is the idea, which we have always defended, that the multicultural is not a failure. It is a reality that lives in us ”, summarizes Mouss. Nina, a little brunette who sings with enthusiasm, enjoys the trip. “We discover music from other countries, suddenly, we don’t even have to go there to know it”, she confides.

A breath of fresh air expected by all

Bella ciao is the highlight of the morning. The children do not know anything about the history of the song, but they do know it and take up the chorus without hesitation. “It’s the base, everyone knows”, launches a little bravache Dembo, a little plump black. A cover by rapper Maître Gims and use in the popular series the Casa de Papel have ensured the dissemination to younger generations of the old revolutionary song. Passers of militant culture, the ex-Zebda are delighted to help their young audience discover its meaning. “It’s a very old song written by women in Italy to give themselves courage but also to claim, recalls Mouss. It’s a song that holds value in people’s hearts. We’re glad you know her. “

“” I was full of adrenaline, he throws delighted. A moment like that has the value of a concert. Mouss

In principle, the work of the year culminates in a restitution concert in front of the parents and the inhabitants. But the shadow of Covid looms and children are well aware of it. “I’m afraid they can’t come”, murmurs Jordan, a little blond in jogging. In the meantime, an appointment is made for a new work session in April. This breath of fresh air is awaited by students, teachers and even singers, who have been deprived of the public for a year. On leaving the room, Mouss takes a deep breath and lights a cigarette. “I had my adrenaline pumping, he throws delighted. A moment like that has the value of a concert. “