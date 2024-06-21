Education | More than 70 more starting places for medical education – Even the Medical Association is satisfied

Training|Places are already increasing in this year’s intake.

Government has decided to add more than 70 new starting places to medical education every year. The decision was prepared by the Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala (kok) led.

A total of 71 starting places are shared between the universities of Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Eastern Finland and Oulu. There will be more starting places already in this year’s intake. So far, there have been 755 starting places.

The number of starters in veterinary education will increase by 20 starting from 2026 at the latest. Now there are 70 starting places.

Starting positions is added because there is a significant shortage of doctors in Finland, especially in the public sector.

The shortage of doctors leads, for example, to welfare regions having to hire labor from the private sector, when their own doctors are not enough to handle statutory duties. At worst, rental doctors pay many times more than the welfare regions’ own doctors.

“The shortfall cannot be corrected without significant measures. With this increase of more than 70 places, we also make it possible for more and more young people to study in the field of their dreams”, says Multala in a press release from the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM).

According to OKM, increasing the starting places costs the state 23.4 million euros annually. The money is taken from within the budget framework agreed by the government.

According to Multala, it would be more expensive for society not to train more doctors.

“Organizing medical and veterinary education is very expensive. It is about the most expensive university degrees. However, increasing the number of trainings will also be financially sustainable in the long term, and the adequacy of personnel can be taken care of better,” says Multala in the press release.

Doctors the advocacy organization Lääkäriliitto has traditionally opposed the addition of new starting places.

Last year however, the union ruledthat training places can be “moderately” increased if at the same time training is allocated the additional funding it needs.

Chairman of the Board of the Federation Niina Koivuviita comments on the government’s decision published by the union In the medical journal.

“It’s great that, despite the difficult financial situation of health care, the ministry has understood the costs associated with increasing training places and has allocated a significant amount of resources to them,” Koivuviita tells the newspaper.

However, according to Koivuviita, care must be taken to ensure that universities also increase the number of study groups and teachers when there are more students.

Correction at 12:12: Contrary to what was said earlier in the story, it has been decided to add 71 starting places, not 70.