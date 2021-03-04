Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Ministry of Education began monitoring the rate of achievement of government schools in applying the Emirates Standard for Professional Orientation, which targets secondary school students from the ninth to the twelfth. The Ministry recently circulated a letter to all secondary schools, the percentage of its students who completed applying the scale, and the percentage of students who did not even begin to fill out the information required of them.

The Ministry directed school administrations to urge academic advisors to implement the scale and raise the achievement rate to 100 percent, with a video explaining how to fill in the scale. She pointed out that in order to implement the scale, the academic advisor’s account must be activated in order to be able to enter the official page of the Emirates Scale, calling on the guides whose accounts have not yet been activated to send their data to the Academic and Career Advising Department to do the necessary.

The importance of the Emirates Scale of Professional Orientation is represented in 6 features, which are helping the student to choose a profession that suits his abilities, aptitudes, inclinations, motives and future plans, and to contribute to directing him to study a specific specialization that leads him after graduation to the profession appropriate to his personal inclinations. In addition, the student’s future presence in a professional environment compatible with his personal inclinations and characteristics brings him happiness and psychological comfort and pushes him to commit to work, mastery, perseverance, creativity and innovation. The scale is a tool that directs the student to work in a profession to which he is inclined, thus achieving psychological stability and increasing his productivity and giving. The Ministry considered that the results of the scale contribute effectively to strengthening the sense of self-satisfaction, and increase its appreciation, value and role within the society in which he lives, and that high self-esteem drives the student towards more learning, effort and enthusiasm, which leads to greater achievement and success. Professional.

The scale includes 84 questions, and displays a set of professional activities from which the student chooses what he prefers. After uploading the answers, the Certificate of Achievement appears, including the three sectors that the student showed the most tendency to. The certificate also includes a detailed explanation of each occupational sector, the characteristics of the person who will specialize in it, and the common occupations. The academic and professional counselor provides support and assistance to students by explaining the scale result and responding to their inquiries and questions.

The scale includes 12 professional tendencies, which are: social humanism, tourism and archeology, applied sciences and scientific tendency, health and literary medical tendency, conditional and military tendency, economic and real estate tendency, engineering tendency, tendency for legal and legal work, educational and educational sciences, artificial intelligence and information technology, And tendency to work in the political field.

After the result, the student is supposed to record the largest number of professions that arouse his curiosity, determine the profession in which he will work in the future, and determine the best accredited universities that offer the specialization he has chosen, whether inside or outside the country, according to his abilities, capabilities and preparations, and search on the official website of the university in which he Choose it about the privileges and services provided by the university and the facilities available in it, in addition to the conditions and requirements of high school, the conditions of the major he has chosen, the conditions for joining the university, and the scholarships. After that, the student must register in public universities through the unified registration portal or scholarships if eligible, and search for scholarship opportunities.

Call

The Ministry called on students to practically train during the summer period, for example, in professions that are classified within his tendencies, to test his abilities and make sure of his choice. As well as visiting international education fairs organized by the Ministry of Education to get acquainted with the universities and accredited majors and inquire about the conditions and requirements for enrollment. The ministry stated that the parents ’opinion at that stage is important, so positive dialogue and discussion bring points of view closer, and push the student to take responsibility for his decisions.