Speakers in the session “The Education Crisis… How Do Governments Empower Future Generations?” stressed the importance of artificial intelligence in developing the educational process and supporting student learning better than traditional methods, in addition to shortening the learning time in the school day from six hours to two hours..

The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, confirmed in the session moderated by Lara Habib, a media personality on Al Arabiya channel, during the second day of the World Government Summit, that artificial intelligence has created a major developmental breakthrough in the process of learning and acquiring knowledge, as he presented many ways to obtain this knowledge. Knowledgeable, easy to access.

He added that reforming the educational process and its policies requires a long time until the results of this reform appear, and in the UAE we started with the education system a little later than some countries, but it has witnessed multiple successes, pointing out that introducing artificial intelligence in education is necessary, but it is necessary that it be based on a strategy. A clear plan that takes into account the qualification of all parties to the educational process, as well as the infrastructure that serves this approach.

Al Falasi said: “The UAE government has developed plans to improve performance in the educational process and deal with innovations, within the framework of maintaining the most efficient and beneficial education methods for students. In this regard, the private sector enters as a major partner in developing the educational process through companies specialized in technology.” “Which contributes to the training and technological qualification of workers in the educational sector.”

The Minister of Education and Scientific Research of the Republic of Estonia, Kristina Kallas, said that the poverty that the state was experiencing forced it to innovate in education, which it started “from scratch” 30 years ago, and therefore the state did not hesitate to introduce technology into the educational process in order to shorten the educational process to save the allocated money. To balance it.

She stated that Estonia relied on technology in education instead of the traditional textbook method, and launched a technical program for teachers so that they can deal with modern methods, adding: “The importance of modern educational methods that rely on technology has emerged during the Corona pandemic over the past three years, and it is the most prominent thing in this period.” “Teachers understood well what they had to learn from modern teaching methods based on technology and artificial intelligence.”

She pointed out that the modern educational system focuses on the skills of teachers, in light of enhancing confidence in them, pointing out that adopting artificial intelligence in the educational process shortens the learning time for students in the school day from six hours to two hours, and artificial intelligence also helps in confronting the cognitive challenges of students and teachers. This is more important than studying and memorizing.

The director of Alpha School, Joe Limandt, stressed the need for students to use artificial intelligence from the beginning, by spending two hours a day, and this is done under the supervision of teachers. He pointed out that during the past two years in which Alpha School used education with artificial intelligence, it was able to significantly shorten the students’ time, stressing that This method was successful and effective, as students learned two and a half times more than students in regular schools.

Leimandt stated that the role of teachers in schools is moral and emotional for students, in addition to giving them time to learn on their own. In return, it is necessary for students to be motivated, and therefore the teacher should not enter the classroom to set grades and evaluate assignments..

The President of the Illinois Institute of Technology, Dr. Raj Ichambadi, identified three benefits of using artificial intelligence during the next ten years. Firstly, adopting it in teaching students makes them achieve excellence in study and academic achievement, secondly, through it the student obtains better skills and improves his level, and thirdly, artificial intelligence supports… Post-graduation access of students to the labor market.

He pointed out that education is competitive in universities, as perhaps 30 people apply for a seat at the university, but only 20 get the seats, and they are qualified for university studies. He pointed out that people constitute an obstacle for themselves, but artificial intelligence helps them with good education, which removes the obstacles for them..