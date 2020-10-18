Despite the deteriorating situation with COVID-19, there are no plans to massively close schools or switch to distance learning. Russian Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov told about this in an interview TASS…

“I would like to emphasize that there is no talk of any lockdown in the education system, the educational process is preserved throughout Russia,” the official said. He cited data according to which only 0.31 percent of all schools in the country were closed in quarantine in connection with the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection.

According to Kravtsov, based on the epidemiological situation, targeted measures can be taken: for example, transferring certain classes to distance learning, closing schools or introducing holidays.

When making certain decisions regarding the organization of the educational process at school, each specific case should be considered. Somewhere separate classes are being transferred to training using distance technologies. Where necessary, attendance at the entire school is closed for a certain period due to, for example, seasonal flu and SARS, but this is a normal situation Sergey Kravtsov Minister of Education

Earlier it was reported that the repetition of the 2020 scenario when passing the Unified State Examination (USE) next year is not discussed. According to Kravtsov, now the Ministry of Education and Rosobrnadzor are working to provide methodological support for passing the OGE and the Unified State Exam.