Despite the deteriorating situation with COVID-19, there are no plans to massively close schools or switch to distance learning. Russian Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov told about this in an interview TASS…
“I would like to emphasize that there is no talk of any lockdown in the education system, the educational process is preserved throughout Russia,” the official said. He cited data according to which only 0.31 percent of all schools in the country were closed in quarantine in connection with the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection.
According to Kravtsov, based on the epidemiological situation, targeted measures can be taken: for example, transferring certain classes to distance learning, closing schools or introducing holidays.
Earlier it was reported that the repetition of the 2020 scenario when passing the Unified State Examination (USE) next year is not discussed. According to Kravtsov, now the Ministry of Education and Rosobrnadzor are working to provide methodological support for passing the OGE and the Unified State Exam.
Leave a Reply