The 10th and 12th board exams will run from May 4 to June 10.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced the dates of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th and 12th board exams. During this, Nishank made a big mistake in his tweet. In his tweet, he tagged the wrong handle instead of CBSE. However, he later corrected his mistake and tagged CBSE in another tweet.

Education minister tagged the wrong handle

In the tweet announcing the dates of CBSE 10th and 12th board exams of the Education Minister on Thursday evening, Union Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre (@SanjayDhotreMP), Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia), MyGovIndia, MIB India, PIB India, DD News . In this tweet, user tagged sharjeel sohail (@cbse) instead of CBSE HQ (@ cbseindia29).

Pokhriyal rectified his mistake

Pokhriyal later corrected his mistake and tagged the official Twitter handle of the CBSE (@ cbseindia29) in a new tweet. However, in such a long time, users also enjoyed on this tweet.

CBSE examinations will be held from May 4

Nishank told that the CBSE board examination for 10th and 12th will start from May 4, 2021. These examinations will be completed by 10 June 2021. The result will be announced by 15 July 2021. Practical examinations will be started from 1 March 2021.

What did the student say when the date sheet arrived

There have been mixed reactions from students after the board exam dates were announced. Immediately after the announcement of the examination program, NBT Online came to know about this from all the students. Most of the students expressed happiness that now all kinds of apprehensions, speculations and speculations are over. Only a little late, but the exam will be done. However, some students expressed concern that the studies have not been completed, the exam should not have been done yet.