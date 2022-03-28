BRASILIA (Reuters) – Education Minister Milton Ribeiro decided to resign on Monday after accusations of corruption involving the intermediation of pastors for the release of resources from the portfolio, CNN said.

Ribeiro has been facing political pressure after reports point to alleged preferential treatment for requests for the release of MEC funds through the intermediation of two pastors, which would have even occurred at the request of President Jair Bolsonaro.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini)

