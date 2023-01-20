UI Friday, January 20, 2023, 11:22 p.m.



The New Zealand Minister of Education, Chris Hipkins, will be the new New Zealand Prime Minister, replacing Jacinda Ardern, who tendered her resignation on Thursday and will officially leave her position on February 7 after acknowledging that she felt without the strength to continue. in front of power. Hipkins has been the only nominee from the Labor Party, whose leader has highlighted in a statement that the formation assembly will meet on Sunday to support his leadership, as reported by the newspaper ‘NZ Herald’.

Nominations for the candidates closed at 9:00 a.m. local time this Friday. In addition to the name of Hipkins, other possibilities were being considered, such as the head of Justice, Kiri Allan, or the person in charge of Transportation, Michael Wood, although finally only Hipkins has been nominated. The minister, who has also held the Police portfolio since last June, is a trusted man of Ardern, at the head of the Executive since August 2017, and became known as a result of his role in the Covid-19 Response portfolio , which earned him some controversy.

In fact, the Labor member, a deputy since 2008, apologized and admitted that he divulged personal and incorrect information about the then journalist Charlotte Bellis, from the Al Jazeera channel, who had to give birth in Afghanistan for not being able to return to New Zealand due to the strict measures against the virus.