The Ministry of Education has launched the second phase of the system for recognizing university degrees issued outside the country, with the aim of enabling more graduates of higher education institutions outside the country to benefit from the facilities provided by the system regarding the procedures for recognizing higher education qualifications while maintaining the accuracy, efficiency and reliability of the process..

The launch of the second phase of this transformational project comes after the first phase of the university degree recognition system, which was launched last year, achieved tangible positive achievements, including reducing the percentage of customer complaints by 85%, and increasing the percentage of customer satisfaction to reach 90% according to the Customer Pulse Survey for the month of May of this year..

The system succeeded in reducing the percentage of documents required to recognize university degrees issued outside the country by up to 85%, the time taken to complete transactions by 50%, and the steps to implement the process of recognizing degrees by 50%.%.

It is expected that more than 60,000 male and female students studying in higher education institutions outside the country will benefit from the advantages of the updated system during the year 2024, including obtaining faster, more efficient and more flexible digital services that will help them complete their academic studies or enter the labor market easily and smoothly..

Dr. Hassan Al Sayegh, Advisor to the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Customer Experience Transformation Committee at the Ministry of Education, said that the Ministry has proactively launched the second phase of the system for recognizing university degrees issued outside the country based on user feedback and the process of monitoring the system’s working mechanisms and ways to develop it during the past period..

He pointed out that the university degree recognition system has achieved tangible positive results since its launch about a year ago, in line with the objectives of the government bureaucracy elimination program, which encouraged the ministry to continue to follow a flexible approach in developing the system and expanding the circle of students benefiting from its advantages..

He added that the amendments to the system in its second phase facilitate the procedures for recognizing university degrees issued outside the country for more academic specializations by providing greater flexibility in the standards, in line with the global rankings of universities and the standards set by the Ministry, as the requirements for recognizing degrees have been reduced with the rise in the global ranking of the university granting the degree, in line with the Ministry’s efforts to improve the quality of higher education outcomes and encourage students to obtain quality education in the best universities..

According to the new updates to the system included in the second phase, the requirements for recognizing certificates issued outside the country have been reduced for some specializations, namely architecture and urban environment, computer science and information systems, data science, natural sciences, education and training, and law and judicial studies..

All information and requirements related to the recognition of university degrees issued outside the country are available on the Ministry of Education website..

The Ministry called on current graduates or graduates of previous years from higher education institutions outside the country to benefit from the new amendments and complete the procedures for recognizing their university degrees in a fully digital manner, by visiting the Ministry’s website..