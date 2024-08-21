The Ministry of Education announced the launch of the “Frijna School” project in new areas of the country, after the project achieved positive results in the pilot cycle, in which the satisfaction rate reached 95%.

The ministry said that the expansion of the project into new areas comes in light of the existence of partnerships from multiple local and federal government entities, and public benefit entities.

The ministry explained, during a press conference the day before yesterday, to announce preparations for the new academic year, that the “Frijna School” project aims to transform the school building into a community center to serve the neighborhood’s residents after official working hours and during holidays, to achieve educational and community goals that enhance the school’s position as a source of constructive community interaction, in addition to optimal investment in the advanced infrastructure components that government schools possess, such as science laboratories, outdoor playgrounds, swimming pools, robotics laboratories, a theater, music rooms, and other facilities.

The Ministry confirmed that the “Frijana School” project aims to enhance and hone students’ skills, through the participating entities offering their enrichment and practical programmes. The announcement of the project’s details comes within the framework of preparations for the launch of the new academic year 2024-2025, scheduled for next Monday (August 26), for students of all levels in government and private schools that apply the ministerial curriculum.

The Executive Director of the Student Quality of Life Sector, Sulaiman Al Kaabi, stated in statements following the press conference that the Ministry is focusing on implementing a systematic plan to expand “Frijna School”, especially after the impressive results it has achieved, which are a clear indication of the success of the project in its pilot cycle, most notably enhancing the positive aspects among students.

He stated that the project was participated in by about 35,000 students, their parents and teachers from various educational levels, in the pilot year of the project, in more than 30 schools across the country, including 1,500 parents, which reflects the wide community turnout for educational initiatives, and the satisfaction rate in the education community with the project reached 95%. He said: “The project seeks to develop students’ skills through activities and programs after school hours, and at the same time enhances national values ​​by involving everyone,” explaining that the project activities are held three days a week (Saturday, Monday and Wednesday) after school hours.

Al Kaabi pointed out the importance of cooperation with local and federal authorities to achieve the project’s objectives and enhance the quality of education, which is reflected in students’ performance and achieves the aspirations of the educational leadership to improve outcomes, in addition to investing students’ time in enhancing skills and discovering their talents.

He added that the project is based on converting school buildings into community centres that provide various services when schools are not operating, as it includes various sports, cultural and heritage activities, and relies on advanced facilities such as laboratories and playgrounds.

He explained that the project is being implemented in three phases, the first of which began in a number of educational complexes, and the second phase studies the impact of activities on students’ academic and cognitive progress, followed by expanding the scope of the project to include all government schools.

He considered that “Frijna School” is an advanced and innovative educational model that aims to strengthen the ties between students and the community, which leads to enhancing social values ​​and community participation, and the success achieved is the beginning of a journey full of opportunities, which indicates the positive momentum that the project can create.

He pointed out that during the summer vacation, the Ministry launched the “Al-Qaiz Program,” which is a summer camp in which more than 10,000 male and female students participated. He explained that the program was organized in partnership with local entities in the Emirates, including the police and public benefit entities.

The “Frijana School” project focuses on empowering and qualifying students, in addition to discovering 1,000 geniuses and talents to nurture them, develop their talents and refine them in various fields of science, sports and culture.