Education | Jenni Haukio graduated with a doctorate in political science

Haukio graduated with a doctorate from the University of Helsinki this week.

Republic presidential Sauli Niinistön spouse Jenni Haukio has graduated with a doctorate in political science from the University of Helsinki this week. Haukio told about it on Twitter on Friday.

Haukio’s dissertation was held on December 2 at the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki.

I will pike Doctoral research deals with parties’ strategic digital campaigning in parliamentary elections.

The opponent at the dissertation was a professor Kim Strandberg from Åbo Akademi and as a senior university lecturer Juri Mykkänen.

The website of the President of the Republic states that Haukio completed his master’s degree in political science at the University of Turku in 2001. He studied general political science, international relations, political history and economics. Haukio started postgraduate studies at the University of Helsinki in 2010.