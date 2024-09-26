Education | Italy wants to bring back Mussolini-era discipline to schools

Training|The Mussolini-era law was out of use for more than 20 years.

in Italy can stay in his class in the future if he behaves badly.

British newspaper of The Guardian according to Italy wants to give its teachers more tools to deal with students’ bad behavior, as threatening situations against teachers have already increased by 110 percent this year.

With the new law, a student can stay in his class if he receives a failing or failing grade for his behavior.

Even only moderately successful middle school students have to take the civic education exam. In the future, the behavioral grades will also affect the passing of the Italian secondary school final exam.

in Italy a similar law was once in force when the fascist leader Benito Mussolini introduced one in 1924. The line was valid until the 1970s, when it was removed from elementary schools due to student protests. Finally, the practice was abandoned in all schools in 2000.

Italian Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara in his opinion, the grade reform restores the importance of individual responsibility, restores respect for people and public goods as a central value, and restores the authority of teachers.

Coordinator of the national student organization Tommaso Martelli believes that the goal of the law change is to strengthen an authoritarian and punitive culture.

The Italian school principals’ association ANP supports the law change. With the change, students can also receive a fine of up to 10,000 euros if they behave violently towards school staff.