Education | Is this a serious precedent? Walls began to be built for the new “open office school” in Helsinki

The school in Helsinki, which was completed in 2020, was renovated this year because the “open office” school turned out to be noisy.

Helsinki this year has built partition walls in the school building that was completed just a moment ago.

Jakomäki’s Kankarepuisto school was supposed to be a model example of open learning environments, i.e. an “open office” school.

It was only opened in the fall of 2020. Now it has had to be repaired for almost a million euros.

The renovation has already been done in the summer, but the politicians will deal with the matter afterwards at their meeting this week.

Jakomäki the construction project known as the heart was completed in 2020.

At the same time, the school, kindergarten and playground in the area got a new name: Kankarepuisto. There is also a youth center in the same building and sports facilities next to it.

Many similar new buildings have been built or planned in the suburbs of Helsinki in recent years, replacing several small premises in poor condition. In addition to a large unified school, other services for children and young people typically operate under the same roof.

Kankarepuisto became in line with the ideals of the time. Open spaces and a sense of community have been wanted in schools all over Finland, either in addition to or instead of traditional classrooms.

The same squares should be easily adaptable for many uses. That is, sometimes as an open hall for, say, three parallel classes working together, then again as quiet spaces for small groups.

Movable walls, curtains and folding doors have therefore been tried.

In Helsinki, such new fashion schools have been built especially in new neighborhoods such as Jätkäsaari.

In old school buildings, the same ideals influence, for example, the search for ways to use corridors and lobbies for learning.

Open learning environments have been criticized a lot. There are research results both for and against, but schools have also encountered difficulties.

For example In Vantaa Hämeenkylän at school dozens of hearing protectors were purchased for the students, when the school tucked away in the old office space was so noisy.

The parents of Järvenpää’s Kinnari school are demanding that the authorities do this repairswhen the new school was cramped and it was difficult for the children to concentrate in the noise.

From Kankarepuisto immediately after the opening, there was feedback that the new facilities “do not sufficiently support the functional goals of the school, kindergarten and playground in all respects”, the agenda says. So, for example, learning.

There were no partitions and small spaces. For example, noise has been a problem in Jakomäki as well.

This is explained in the presentation given to the politicians by the fact that the school facilities were the first open learning environments, and there was not enough experience with them in the planning phase.

At the end of 2022, the management of education and training and the urban environment decided that changes must be made in Jakomäki, and soon.

They were planned in the spring. Construction work began in the summer, some of which was completed before the start of the school year, and some continued in the fall.

At school partitions have been built and doors have been added. In this way, the space has been reduced and sound insulation has been improved.

At the same time, for example, the canteen has been modified to make it more functional and cupboards have been built for students as storage spaces.

Since the renovation is planned at an unusual speed, the politicians are being asked to comment on it now, even though the work has already been done. The Education and Training Board will discuss the issue next week.

Kankarepuisto is an example to others also in the sense that it was implemented using an alliance model, where those responsible for planning and construction are also responsible for the condition of the building for a long time.

Since this has been about clear changes, the changes cost the city 900,000 euros in additional costs.

