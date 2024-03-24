I dream of a state in which all girls, boys and young people attend schools where they learn regardless of their origin or where they live. I want for Mazatlán, Concordia, Rosario and Escuinapa – my District -, schools where everyone enjoys a education that gives them what they need to face their environment and build their own destiny.

My activism in favor of the right to girls, boys and young people to learn began 15 years ago, by demanding that governments fulfill their task of guaranteeing better education. I had the immense privilege of leading the Ministry of Public Education and Culture (SEPyC) in Sinaloa, and to walk among the determination of thousands of teachers to open opportunities for their students and their schools. School is vital for many families, who only have one opportunity to make effort the best mechanism for a more dignified life.

Regardless of whether I am an official or an activist, I have a cause: that origin never determines destiny. I see public schools as the best way to achieve this. The school is the engine of any change.

In these years, I keep in my experience the emotion shared with colleagues when wanting to change things and not achieving the expected results. Although no frustration was greater than the joy of witnessing how schools that had everything against them in Sinaloa, managed to achieve the second best score in the country on the PLANEA test during 2019 for third graders, and repeat the feat for third graders. in 2020. In both cases, our state was in 27th and 23rd place, respectively. What I said: I have a CAUSE.

In Sinaloa there is enormous confusion. The school and its teachers are confused with the problem, when both are the solution. What is worrying about the confusion is its effects. Every time a school does not generate opportunities, it reproduces inequalities. It is urgent not to abandon them to their fate.

A school is a learning community and for that it needs people who learn in decent spaces, with the support of authorities and society to face the challenges of their environment. You can't miss any of this or you won't learn.

This means that, if you have a decent infrastructure, but not a curriculum that responds to the needs of the students' environment, it does not work; If you have committed teachers, but no advisors to accompany them, it becomes complicated; Directors willing to make decisions, but bureaucratic officials focused on controlling, are held back.

In Mexico, only 41% of schools have what they need to be a real school. Hence the importance of asking ourselves: whose public schools are they? The answer seems obvious, but it is not. The public school belongs to TODXS, it is not the government's.

This comment is useful for the current SEPyC office manager, Catalina Esparza Navarrete, to reevaluate the prohibition for schools to receive support for improving their infrastructure. It is foolish and undesirable to abandon directors to their fate. He is doing a disservice to the Governor of the State, an expert in education, by preventing aid that benefits the children, their families, the teachers, the Union and their teachers.

Without a doubt, the topic deserves debate; In the meantime, don't abandon them.

So be it.

P.S. I thank Armando and Quel Galván for the unconditional support they provided to raise a collapsed fence for two years in a school in Mazatlán, as well as the efforts made by Edgar Alonso Campos, Director of the Faculty of Architecture of the UAS. I just found the school. Those mentioned above took care of the rest.

Juan Alfonso Mejía is a Doctor in Political Science and a social activist in favor of education.

