The Sharjah Private Education Authority, in cooperation with the Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah, announced the continuity of attendance education for all students in private educational institutions in the Emirate with the beginning of the second semester.

The authority stressed the need to suspend all classroom and extracurricular activities, morning queues and school trips until further notice, on condition that all workers in educational institutions and students from 12 years of age and above obtain a negative examination result before entering educational facilities for a period not exceeding 96 after the end of the winter vacation. All workers are required to take the booster dose of the vaccine.

In a circular issued today, the authority stressed the application of preventive measures and measures to preserve the safety of students and staff from administrative and teaching bodies before and during exams, while continuing to apply the usual mechanisms and measures and what they include of detecting heat, sterilizing all facilities and classes, and wearing masks. Maintaining safe distances with clearly visible signs and posters, and also stressing the need to adhere to, and not to be lenient in applying procedures, in the interest of public health, announcing the continuation of the implementation of field monitoring visits to monitor the conduct of exams, and to ensure the commitment and adherence of schools to the implementation of precautionary measures.

Since the beginning of the current academic year, the authority has been keen to carry out inspection inspection rounds, to ensure that schools are committed to applying the precautionary measures and measures that the authority circulated to private schools through a guide to procedures, drawing a comprehensive roadmap on education mechanisms, and adherence to health requirements, for schools and educational institutions, with the aim of Ensuring the safety of students and all employees of these institutions, and the success of the academic year.



