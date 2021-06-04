The Ministry of Education stated that all twelfth grade students, whether they have a vaccine against the “Corona” virus or not, are required to submit a negative result for the “PCR” examination, before entering schools to take the exams at the end of the current academic year, which will be launched on the eighth of the month. This June.

In its response to a question for “Emirates Today”, the ministry explained that the PCR examination service will be in the health centers of the Ministry of Health, and not inside the school, calling on students to review the educational authorities affiliated with their schools, whether private schools affiliated with the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, And the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, the Sharjah Special Education Authority, or the Emirates Education Foundation, for details about the examination.

The Ministry indicated that the tests for the third semester of the current academic year, for students of the twelfth grade, are scheduled to be held in government and private schools that apply the Ministry’s curriculum, on the eighth of this June, and will continue until the 17th of the same month, which was briefed on a study and prior plans, Ensures the flow of tests within the health procedures and measures specified through the approved testing protocol.

The ministry explained that the basic conditions contained in the protocol for the high school exams, include the presentation of the result of the “Covid-19” examination, provided that it does not exceed four days before entering the school, and that the negative examination result is printed from the “Al-Hosn” program, and delivered to the supervisor of the entry process. , stressing that the examination will be available free of charge for the target groups, which include twelfth grade students, including students of determination, administrative staff, educational staff, and support services, and includes elements of organization, guarding, catering and hygiene, in addition to students’ parents.

During the last period, the Ministry focused on the continuity of development and the permanent presence of educational work teams, which contributed to the acquisition of teaching and educational cadres, students and their families, in addition to the optimal investment in technical and educational capabilities, to come up with an educational and time framework that guarantees the duality of continuing learning and achieving quality and sustainability of outputs.

She pointed out that, according to the surveys conducted for students’ families, the education sector at the national level was able to achieve its goals regarding the satisfaction of parents of students with the distance learning experience, which exceeded the targets, as the education sector achieved a satisfaction rate of more than 90%, and this national indicator is comprehensive for all Educational institutions.

Finally, the representative of the education sector in the country, Hazza Al Mansouri, confirmed during the periodic briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the new Corona virus in the country (Covid-19), the readiness, proactiveness and flexibility of the education sector in the country, which ensured the implementation of business continuity programs during all stages the crisis.

He pointed out that the UAE is leading the scene with the flexibility and effectiveness of its policies and strategic plans to reach the stage of recovery, and has proven to the world that it is a global reference in managing crises at various levels.

Test protocol

The Ministry of Education stressed that it paid great attention to all segments of students, especially the segment of people of determination, and specific procedures were established to facilitate their performance of exams under ideal conditions, in support of this category.

She pointed out that the approved and regulated protocol for the 12th grade exams was meticulously formulated to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for students, educational and administrative staff, and support service cadres, through the application of a set of precautionary and preventive steps.



