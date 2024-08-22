The Ministry of Education has introduced amendments to the evaluation system for the new academic year (2024-2025), and has made an amendment to the second cycle examination system (from fifth to eighth grades)..

The Ministry recently announced that the end-of-second-semester exams for second-cycle students (from fifth to eighth grade) will be replaced with student projects that the student completes throughout the semester, and will be implemented in the new academic year. (2024-2025).

This approach is based on the fact that assessments implemented by teachers in the classroom are a strong starting point for more comprehensive assessments, focusing on the students’ achievement profile and measuring their progress..

The application of project-based learning and teaching comes in line with the ministry’s mission to apply modern educational methods and empower school leaders, teachers and students. Therefore, the weight of the school evaluation was updated and the grade was assigned, in addition to introducing project-based evaluation for second-cycle students..

During the press conference that the ministry recently organized to announce its preparations for the new academic year, Minister of Education Sarah Al Amiri stated that continuous assessment is a culture that needs to be gradually instilled, without undergoing radical changes, explaining: “We have started reducing the percentage of central exams from 70% to 60%, while increasing the percentage of year-long work from 30% to 40%, and the percentages between semesters based on educational outcomes to give the student the weight of the grade based on what he has learned and the days of schooling.”

“The projects will provide students with the opportunity to showcase their abilities and creativity through group or individual work, which will help them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. We believe that this new approach will contribute to improving the quality of education and enhance students’ engagement with the academic subjects,” she said.