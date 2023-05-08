Under the auspices of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the activities of the ninth session of the Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Conference (2023) will start under the slogan “Nine Years of Service to Education”, during the period (16-16). 17) This May, with wide local and international participation from educational and academic institutions.

This came in a press conference held today, Monday, in Abu Dhabi, to announce the details of the ninth session. Education between all parties to the educational process, providing a selection of leading universities to introduce students to their academic programmes, standards and conditions for admission and registration in them, bridging the gap between the outputs of higher education and the requirements of the labor market, informing students and their parents of the best academic practices in scientific institutions, and providing an opportunity for students and their parents To discuss their study options and educational aspirations.

The head of the organizing committee of the exhibition, Dr. Moza Saeed Al-Badi, confirmed that the success achieved by the exhibition in its eight previous and consecutive sessions, and the impact of the positive echoes it left among specialists, researchers and participants from all over the world, has become a distinguished platform for discussing education issues and developments in scientific research related to the development of the education system in the country.

She stated that the number of participating universities reached (50) universities and educational and academic institutions from within the country, and more than (350) regional and international universities represented by four entities within the country for many countries such as the United States of America, Britain, France, Malaysia, Australia and many other countries.

Al-Badi added, a group of official speakers representing ministries, agencies, universities and higher education institutions will participate in the Middle East Youth Conference, in which they will discuss strategic axes related to basic and higher education issues, the most important of which is the role of education in achieving sustainable development, and the applications of artificial intelligence in education.

For his part, Director of the Security Qualifications Center at the General Directorate for Competency Development at the Ministry of Interior, Colonel Dr. Khalfan Al-Naqbi, stressed the importance of participating in the Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Forum (2023), which enhance the societal role of the Ministry.

He said: “The Ministry of the Interior is keen in every session to continue its support and participation in this global educational event, through the departments concerned with development, study and scientific and academic research, presenting the efforts, programs and projects of the Ministry in training and academic study, developing, training and enhancing the capabilities and skills of human cadres and raising them to the highest level.” levels, keep abreast of modern technologies and developments, and maintain the achieved achievements.

He added that the Ministry will participate through its concerned departments through specialized platforms and by participating in presenting workshops and lectures, such as the General Department for Competency Development in the Ministry, the Khalifa Empowerment Program “Aqdar”, the Police College, the Selection and Appointment Department, as well as the Interior Youth Council.

Member of the Board of Directors of the Education Interface, Maryam Ahli, explained that the Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Conference for this year will launch a student competition concerned with encouraging students and preparing them to enter the labor market after completing the requirements of the academic track. Students of outstanding students and people of determination to complete their postgraduate studies.

Mohammed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Quality of Student Life Sector at the Emirates Foundation for School Education, said: “The exhibition constitutes a global platform for discussing future labor market trends, and contributes to identifying the skills necessary for our generations to continue their journey with confidence and competence, in order to achieve the goals of our country for the next fifty years.”

Al Hashemi stressed that the Emirates Foundation for School Education aims to reach a sustainable knowledge economy, with the cooperation of all parties, in line with global trends in this field, and to achieve our national goals, which were based in their entirety on the quality of the educational output.