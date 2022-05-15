The Ministry of Education stated that it is preparing 150 new centers to raise the number of centers for performing the Emirates Standard Test “EMSAT” at the state level to 214 centers, with the aim of accommodating students applying to take the test, and facilitating the process of their registration.

The Ministry explained that the new centers are distributed throughout the country, which will enter service at the end of this month, stressing its keenness to provide the necessary support for students to perform the Emirates National Test, which is a prerequisite for students’ enrollment in higher education institutions in the country.

The Ministry decided to postpone the date of the standard Emirates EmSAT test, which was scheduled, yesterday, adding, in its response to a question for “Emirates Today”, that the postponed date will be moved to the nearest available sessions later.

The ministry indicated that due to the official mourning period in the country, and the suspension of government departments and the private sector for a period of three days, the date of the Emirates Standard Test performance session, which was scheduled to be held on May 15, has been postponed to the nearest available sessions, and students will be informed of the new date by sending A text message to the registered numbers and the registered email.

The ministry stated on its website that the test schedule includes four remaining dates for the twelfth grade students to perform, which have been set on May 22 and 29, and on June 12 and 26.

And among the table of centers for the performance of the Emirates National Test “EmSat”, which is currently in force, which includes joint centers between male and female students, that there are 15 centers in Abu Dhabi, distributed among nine for female students and six for male students, in Al Ain five centers for female students and five centers for male students, and in Al Dhafra seven for female students and four For male students, and in Dubai six for female students and five for male students.

The ministry also identified two centers in Sharjah for female students and three centers for male students, in Umm Al Quwain one center for male and female students, in Ajman four centers for female students and three for male students, in Fujairah two centers for male and female students, and in Ras Al Khaimah three centers for female students and two centers for male students.

The policy for registration in the test set by the Ministry set three instructions: First: The twelfth grade student must communicate with the school coordinator to register his Emirati identity, or he can register himself by pressing the registration button on the official website, and secondly: It is not permissible to register in the Emirates test. The standard subject is registered in the NABU system, so the twelfth grade student must ensure that he is registered in the NABU system, and third: Students of previous batches and other categories must self-register through the Emirates Standard Test website (Enjaz) and pay the necessary fees.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that the student can change the date of the “Emsat” test when necessary, bearing in mind that the registration for the test will close two weeks before the scheduled date of the test, then the student will not be able to change the date or cancel the test, but rather he must apply for the test and in the event the student does not attend Absent records.

The student can also apply for the tests on different days, where there is an opportunity to choose the appropriate time and place according to the available time periods and vacant seats. Information about test locations and timing.



