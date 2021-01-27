Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras al-Khaimah)

Education has lost, today, in the Emirates in general and in Ras Al Khaimah in particular, one of its founders and one of the pillars of the first generation of Emirati cranks breeders who were raised and brought up by several generations, “Muhammad Ali Muhammad Abulailah Al Ali” who passed away today in Ras Al Khaimah.

Muhammad Abulailah had his clear imprint in the field of education, and he made great efforts to support the education process at the level of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, through his assumption of the position of Director of the Educational Zone in the Emirate.