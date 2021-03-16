Dina Johnny (Dubai)

With the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, 2021 “the year of fifty”, the work journey begins to achieve exceptional leaps that strengthen the country’s position globally in the education sector. And that is by building the future, by supporting the youth, and providing the new generation with the necessary skills and tools, to move forward in the country’s growth process.

However, building the future does not take place without contemplating the past, and celebrating the will of the founding fathers in building the state and the efforts that were made after them, so that the UAE becomes the largest developed and developed country in the world, and put forward perceptions and ambitions in the journey towards the centenary, and strengthen efforts and innovate initiatives that keep pace with the world today. Changed, to achieve a bright future for the homeland. The Ministry of Education is preparing for the next fifty years by setting up an educational system that establishes an innovative and skilled generation that contributes to sustainable development and work to achieve additional national gains, in addition to curricula that enhance this goal and diversify educational paths, and provide an educational environment based on advanced technology. The Ministry is working to build the future skills of its children, through the advanced skills strategy that was launched in 2018.

The strategy aims to develop and develop human capital, and direct the national cadre towards future skills, in order to be able to adapt to the expected changes in the labor market, convert challenges into opportunities and equip the future generation with the highest scientific and professional levels, by establishing the principle of lifelong learning and achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071. .

As for the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, it will start with the first batch of students in September 2020, and it is an educational institution for postgraduate studies based on scientific research, and aims to provide specialized programs in the field of artificial intelligence, and to attract the most important minds in this field to the UAE. The university aims to support the process of scientific research and development, the creation of knowledge, the transfer and the use of artificial intelligence through the provision of scientific degrees, master’s and doctoral degrees, which will contribute to supporting students to reach the required intellectual level in a modern and distinguished environment, in line with the Ministry’s endeavor with great effort to qualify the people of the Emirates to join this university And to take advantage of the capabilities and capabilities available there.

The ministry looks to the future in terms of the skills students need in the future by developing their ability to manage the education process on their own, and establishing the principle of lifelong learning as an alternative to the traditional learning method, enabling them to keep pace with future trends and jobs and changing the required skills.

The development cycle is not complete without the school environment stimulating for students, as the Ministry took into account the flexibility of designs in the modern complexes that it builds to be used for the next fifty years and more, and it includes a different group of modern laboratories and various places for students to interact with each other.

Focusing on enabling schools to be an incubator environment in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation is a key item in the education pillar within Vision 2071.

The Ministry of Education’s Fifty-Year Preparedness Plan focuses on future early education 2071, which is based on the sustainable development of human capital and the workforce in early childhood, and the optimal investment of technology and artificial intelligence to build a high-quality early education system that ensures global competitiveness.

Future public education 2071 is based on an innovative global educational system that enhances future skills, consecrates concepts of global citizenship and the comprehensive concept of quality of life, as well as a sustainable educational system that enables individual learning and nurtures the talented, an educational environment with international technological specifications, and special education that strengthens partnership with the government sector, and encourages On investment and preserves a vibrant economy, and finally, private educational institutions that provide diversified, advanced and high-quality education, in line with the country’s centenary 2071.

As for higher education and future scientific research 2071, it is concerned with quality and governance in institutions of higher education, the efficiency of institutions and leadership and academic bodies, harmonizing the outputs of higher education with the needs of the future labor market, financing scientific research, developing distinguished research cadres, and providing supportive and stimulating legislation for scientific research.

Regarding the future orientation of the National Qualifications Authority 2071, it is based on a system of advanced and flexible national qualifications that copes with the requirements of future economic development, an advanced environment for assessing and developing the skills of the national workforce, and a leading global platform for lifelong learning.

Greater strength and will

His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, affirmed that with the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, 2021 “the year of fifty”, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the state, we are taking a new stage in which we are proudly embarking on a process that was full of accomplishments and full of achievements. With ambition, will, and a global model in thought, approach and anticipation, and in the next fifty, we are united, to move with greater strength and will to achieve the aspirations of the leadership and the aspirations of the people of the UAE in development and prosperity, stressing that we in the homeland of its children are always thirsty for achievement and exclusivity.

Hussain Al Hammadi

His Excellency said: The UAE’s approach is based on human empowerment in the first place, in the belief of the wise leadership that human resources make the difference, and it is our bet for the future and achieving qualitative leaps in various sectors, especially education. He mentioned that today we celebrate a journey despite its short time, but it constituted a deep and inspiring experience for all countries and peoples of the world, pointing out that this is a cause and an incentive for all the people of the nation and residents on the land of the Emirates to continue hard work and mobilize energies in order to achieve the future goals of the country and its vision 2071, and to invest in The knowledge and intellectual balance of all in order to contribute to the crystallization of additional initiatives and successes, in order to achieve the sustainability of national achievements and capabilities, and the acceleration of progress.

Jameela Al Muhairi: an oasis of coexistence, tolerance and noble values

Her Excellency Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education Affairs, affirmed that the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for the year 2021 of the year 50 is a documentation of an important stage of the growth and development of the UAE, and an consolidation of its unique approach and exceptional achievements in various The fields are in the minds and consciences of the people of the nation, as they are its most valuable capital and upon their shoulders. The continuation of the march lies with the same persistence and determination that the founding fathers showed in the various stages of building the state, which has become a global model for growth and prosperity.

Jamila Al Muhairi

Her Excellency said: “As we stand on the threshold of the year 50, we turn to a glorious past that was formulated by the founding fathers with their efforts, perseverance, and insightful visions, and above all with their absolute belief in the future of this country. In the history of all mankind ». Her Excellency added: “The genius of the fathers has brought the UAE to what it is today, with the same values ​​and on the same approach. Our wise leadership continued to write bright chapters in the history of the country and enabled the people of the nation from all the pillars of their progress and prosperity, as the UAE witnessed qualitative moves at all levels and fields.”

A base for excellence

Eng. Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education: The declaration of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, 2021 “the year of fifty”, is a true embodiment of the national will that is based on devoting the concepts of construction, achievement, tolerance and cooperation with countries of the world, for the sake of A national renaissance, whose impact extends to various peoples of the world. Al-Hammadi mentioned that we celebrate fifty years ago, which was a bright sign in the march of the nation, through which the people of the Emirates weaved a story of success and struggle in various fields and sectors, and its echo roamed the world, and became a reference for him, pointing out that our vision for the next fifty years will not be less momentous. In work, construction and achievement, you will rise forward because we have exceptional leadership, generous and ambitious people, always looking for the best.

Abdulrahman Al-Hammadi

He explained that we are preparing for a future period, which will be a testament to the distinction of the Emirates and its contemporary international advanced centers. Because this is the ambition that every young and old possesses throughout this country, stressing that education is a priority, and we will not hesitate to achieve our goals in achieving sustainable education and a base for scientific, research and intellectual excellence in the homeland.