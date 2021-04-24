Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The education sector maintains its place on the agenda of important policies and strategic and forward-looking plans adopted by the wise leadership in the country, the latest of which is the future directions drawn by the “fifty retreat”, within the framework of the UAE celebrations of its golden jubilee, and coinciding with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan The head of state, may God protect him, by declaring the year 2021 “the year of fifty”.

In the “retreat”, the government set its development priorities and put in place proactive solutions to overcome challenges and continue to achieve achievements for the next 50 years, in many sectors, including education and future skills, which will positively affect the competitiveness of the UAE.

The Union met with a number of experts who drew the features of future graduates, and they discussed how to shift to a sustainable knowledge economy, and to develop the methodology for research and academic institutions, in addition to changing the skills that the new generation must acquire to keep pace with future jobs.

Mohammed Abdullah

Mohammed Abdullah, President of the Dubai Institute for Design and Innovation (DIDI), considered that the educational process is undergoing many changes, and today it is no longer only a matter of developing the curriculum and its scientific contents, but also basic skills that need to be acquired, trained, and included in the educational process, especially Complex problem solving, critical thinking, and creativity are essentials we strive to equip our students with, and the World Economic Forum places them at the top of the list of skills needed for the future. While the first of these skills is concerned with finding solutions to the challenges facing society, the second focuses on thinking rather than indoctrination, and depends on the student’s participation in formulating educational content, and his communication with the teacher, who has become necessary to go beyond his traditional role to become a mentor and guide, hence our encouragement For our students to think and rethink over and over until the best results are achieved. As for creativity, it means innovative ideas and methods, to meet the challenges of emerging modern sectors that need to qualify learners and empower them in multiple disciplines so that they can work in them, something that has become a reality in the labor market, for example products such as smart clothes need a scientific and practical background in multimedia. Fashion design together, and the required specializations are numerous, with multiple examples of products and services developed, and this is a future in which those who live in it need soft skills that, with study and training, become part of the personality of the owner, such as the ability to empathize and know the needs of individuals and societies.

Sectors development

Muhammad Abdullah added: “Drawing the features of a future graduate is not only related to ready-made prescriptions, but is the result of an interactive process between the components of the study environment from students, their parents, educational institutions and their community partners, and the private and public bodies concerned, and the creation of proper communication between decision-makers and different sectors, so that research can be made. The academy supports the development process undertaken by these sectors, meaning that scientific research must have practical applications that serve the community, and serve the development of sectors that the state pays more attention to, such as the environment, transportation, energy, and other areas that witness the emergence of new business models, which require the need. “To create laws and legislations that keep pace with developments. Therefore, academic institutions must participate in exploring the legal aspects concerned with students’ creativity, especially with regard to intellectual property rights, and reviewing the best international practices for protecting the intellectual product, which is the most valuable commodity in the knowledge economy.”

Mohamed Abdelrahman

The main pillars

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ahmad Abdel-Rahman, Director of Al Wasl University, said that education is one of the basic pillars of any development, if not the most important one. Hence the interest of the country’s wise leadership in supporting education and scientific research, to advance the capabilities and skills of citizens to keep pace with the steady technological development, and this is evident from the advanced centers achieved by the Emirati universities in their ranking at the level of countries in the world and their leadership at the level of Arab universities, indicating that capacity building, innovation promotion and skills development Young people and providing them with problem-solving skills, working to build students’ personal characteristics, cultivating curiosity and exploration, critical thinking, interpersonal skills and communication with others, mastery of scientific research skills, and enhancing the learner’s ability to pursue life-long learning, are basic skills that young people must acquire to face and keep pace with future challenges. Universities have an important role towards providing young people with these skills through the continuous development of academic courses in scientific and academic research on the one hand, and for the development of personal skills on the other hand, and in line with the needs of the future labor market.

He stressed the importance of creativity and innovation, especially in light of the knowledge economy, which transforms knowledge into wealth, and seeks to attract creative people and innovators, with the aim of improving the quality of life, achieving comprehensive development in various areas of life, achieving wealth and improving the economy.

Research and academic institutions

He believed that the development of the methodology for the work of research and academic institutions begins by directing this research towards the current and future needs of society, in a way that develops the knowledge economy to achieve the most desired benefit, and to support these institutions financially and enact legislation that increases the efficiency of their work, in addition to supporting and implementing their outputs on the ground. For the benefit of the state and society, leading to the opening of new research fields such as space research, planetary exploration, specialized aviation industries, solar energy research, artificial intelligence programs, and others. Through its adoption of a rational policy in education and the development of scientific research, the UAE has achieved the launch of a space exploration program, and the launch of the Hope Probe to Mars as the first Arab and Islamic country and the fifth country in the world to reach the Red Planet, to be the beginning of a new era and a promising future for the UAE.

Issa Al Bastaki

Handling skill

In turn, Dr. Issa Al-Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, said that the skills will be completely different in the future, and more related in the field of artificial intelligence and approximate cognitive intelligence of the machine, and he said: The skills of the future will focus on how to accomplish work in various professional, medical, technical and technological sectors using the machine, and thus The skill of professional dealing with these machines.

As for the universities of the future, he indicated that after 20 years, universities will be without buildings, and learning will be individualized. The student will be able to choose when, how, what to learn, and with whom, to paint his own future. After he chooses the specialization or curriculum he wants, he can choose professors from anywhere in the world to teach him, continue his education with them, and conduct experiments and projects remotely. The use of 5G technologies in communications, in addition to blockchain, will be part of the education service.

Seven components

Regarding the transition to a knowledge-based economy, he pointed out that the UAE, since it launched the National Innovation Strategy in 2014, has begun to establish the structure of the knowledge economy. He mentioned seven components or elements of a knowledge economy, the most prominent of which are the characteristics of the leadership that is aware of the importance of this transformation and has the vision and empowers society and meets its needs by creating the appropriate environment for this transformation, stressing that the success of the remaining components depends on the success of the leadership itself. The second element is the quality of education, which universities translate through their relentless pursuit of international accreditation for their programs, in addition to the Ministry of Education’s focus, whether in government, private or university education, on the quality of education and creating appropriate frameworks to guarantee it. The third element is to give scientific research and commercial application 20 percent of the university research percentage, and the fourth component is innovation and entrepreneurship that produces knowledge in the sectors of technology, literature, music, cinema and hospitality. He pointed out that the University of Dubai was one of the first universities to start applying entrepreneurship within its academic programs. The fifth element is the launch of the free economic and creative zones in implementation of the fifty document issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in January of last year, which stipulated the transformation of national and private universities into economic zones. Free creativity allows students to practice economic and creative activity, and to promote this methodology as a pillar and main goal of the learning and graduation system. The sixth element is the technical and communication infrastructure, and the seventh is future trends and future foresight to achieve a smart, knowledge and sustainable economy.

Regarding the development of the methodology for the work of research and academic institutions, he called for the establishment of a special department for research in institutions and universities, as is the case today in “DEWA” and “Dubal”. He appealed to all governmental and non-governmental institutions and to have a department for scientific research, and to cooperate with universities by opening centers for those centers in them, especially since the cost of research in universities is much lower than the cost of carrying it out in work institutions. He pointed out the importance of dividing research work in universities as follows: 50 percent for basic theoretical research, 30 percent for applied research in cooperation with companies, and 20 percent for scientific research and commercial application by taking advantage of incubators established by universities, and launching commercial products locally and internationally.

Necessary skills

Mary Saad, Senior Manager, School Development, GEMS Education, said: Establishing a flexible and effective education system is the key to developing a knowledge economy. One of the skills necessary to participate effectively in the knowledge economy is the ability to produce and use information and communication technologies effectively. Lifelong learning, improving skills and acquiring knowledge are key features of successful countries that wish to move to a knowledge-based economy and foster innovation, research and development.

Ideas and visions

The “50th Retreat” discussed a number of ideas and visions for developing future skills for youth and future generations, including the most prominent skills that should be focused on during the next 50 years, applying best educational practices, qualifying and preparing a new generation of young people capable of developing the educational system in the country. As well as establishing the principle of lifelong learning, to ensure that the country’s social and economic sectors provide new initiatives and policies that positively reflect on the UAE’s global competitiveness.

The “seclusion” discussed the mechanisms guaranteeing the development of the scientific research sector and stimulating academic and specialized participation, and ways to keep pace with global changes and trends to develop the methodology of work for research and academic institutions, build national capabilities, and provide them with the necessary skills for the future job market. It also discussed the most prominent ideas and proposals of community members to develop an educational system that adopts the latest technological means, develop digital infrastructure that enhances the country’s initiatives in designing the new generation of schools of the future, and supports advanced science fields that contribute to enhancing the productivity of vital sectors, and the transition to a sustainable knowledge economy.