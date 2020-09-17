F.After the Second World War – after a brief return to the educational principle borrowed from traditional language teaching – foreign languages ​​were increasingly taught in a utilitarian way. Methods nourished by behaviorism were promoted – many students of the time will remember relevant drills in language laboratories. Both in the GDR and in the West, approaches that were committed to the goal of “communicative competence” prevailed, but they continued to place a clear focus on linguistic correctness, orientation towards native speaker models and the examination of educational, highly cultural content in advanced lessons.

However, with the orientation towards the Common European Framework of Reference (GER) cemented in the educational standards of 2003 and 2012, the native speaker and the learning of “correct” linguistic forms were increasingly pushed back as target norms. The development can be compared with the – in the meantime partially corrected – “reforming” of learning to write in the mother tongue, which was based on the mistaken assumption that correct spelling will come about by itself at some point if you initially encourage uninhibited creativity.