The Minister of Education and Chairman of the Public Authority for Sports, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, confirmed that the ministry has formed an external committee to evaluate the integrated curriculum system, and it was agreed that the curriculum should now be optional, because the field is not ready to provide and teach the curriculum in the ways detailed for it, and we reached a decision not to This curriculum will be mandatory next year, while the Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri, revealed that the institution has promoted 1,163 employees and teachers who obtained performance evaluation results that qualify them for promotion before the end of last year.

This came during the session of the Federal National Council, which was held yesterday, to discuss the issue of the policy of the General Sports Authority regarding the support and development of the sports sector in the country, which ended with the members adopting a number of parliamentary recommendations, the most important of which is the activation of the Emirates Committee for the Care of Sports Talents to support and nurture talents, in addition to To establish strict controls for the contracts of professional players and coaches, to guarantee the rights of clubs, and to reduce the duration of contracts for foreign players and coaches to two seasons, while preserving the priority of renewal, in order to reduce financial waste.

In detail, the Federal National Council discussed during its seventh session, of the fourth regular session of the 17th legislative term, yesterday, headed by the First Vice-President of the Council, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, and in the presence of the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Public Authority for Sports, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al-Falasi, and a number of representatives The government and the leadership of the authority, the subject of the policy of the General Sports Authority regarding the support and development of the sports sector in the country.

The Council also approved the proposal received from the Presidential Court, regarding amending some articles of a draft federal law on sports, and a draft federal law on organizing the Public Authority for Sports, which were discussed in the second session on November 30, 2022.

Council members asked eight questions to government representatives, including seven to the Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, and a question to the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al-Falasi.

The Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, responded to a question from member Kifah Muhammad Al Zaabi, about the reasons why the national teacher does not obtain the health insurance that the foreign teacher obtains, saying: “The federal human resources systems do not provide for insurance.” The health of this category of employees, and the Emirates Foundation for School Education, believes in the light of studying all the challenges in the educational field with the participation of the educational field, and in consultation with the field and to address the gaps that exist, that the teacher is the main engine in the teaching and learning process, and he has the interest of the leadership and education has a great interest as the first priority in the country.

In response to a question from member Aisha Reda Al-Bairaq, about the reasons that prompted the Emirates Foundation for School Education to announce vacancies for leadership positions abroad, despite its programs for preparing and training required school leaders, Al-Amiri explained that the institution did not advertise in any media about the vacancies, and the announcement was made Through the internal platform of the Foundation’s employees, to benefit from the experienced educational and administrative cadres, the Foundation pays attention to developing the second grade of leaders working in all state schools, and we are working to enable them to fill jobs, as this year 140 teachers were added to fill jobs in the first and second grades and school leaders .

The minister also responded to a question from the second vice-president of the Council, Naameh Abdullah Al Sharhan, about the institution’s procedures in providing security and safety standards for students, saying: “The institution has attached utmost importance with regard to security and safety on buses, and it has a partnership with the legislative authorities in every emirate in the country, Supervisors were added and their needs gaps were filled during the beginning of this academic year, in accordance with the laws of every emirate in the country, and we have 5843 bus supervisors at the state level, and the highest regulations have been put in place, and any violations or abuses have been detected, and the installation of motion sensors in buses has begun, and the maximum speed is set, An application has also been launched on phones that allows parents to track their children’s itinerary to and from schools, and there is coordination with the Ministry of Interior in various matters, and sudden inspection visits on buses.

In response to a question from member Nasser Muhammad Al Yamahi about the programs adopted by the Foundation and the time plan used to establish schools in the city of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in the Emirate of Fujairah, the Minister said: “The Foundation periodically studies the requirements and needs of the field, taking into account population growth, and plans have been developed And the construction of 11 educational complexes has begun, and three complexes in the Fujairah region, one of which is in the city of Mohammed bin Zayed, with its comprehensive facilities, and it will be opened at the beginning of the next academic year, and it can accommodate 2,500 students, and it meets the needs of the aforementioned region.

In response to a question from member Sabreen Hassan Al-Yamahi, about the reasons for the delay in promotions in the education sector for teachers and professional academic advisors for more than 14 years. Last year, we promoted 1,163 employees who obtained performance evaluation results that qualify them for promotion, stressing the importance of transparency and clarity in the promotion process and the required responsibilities. Therefore, most policies were reviewed, the employee evaluation mechanism was structured, career progression was considered, and the needs of each job were clarified, and the field would be involved. Education, and these factors will be considered, and these cases will be dealt with within the law in a timely manner, once they are referred to the specialized committees within the institution.

The Minister also responded to a question from member Sumaya Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, about the criteria and requirements on which the Foundation relied in selecting the geographical locations of Al-Ajyal Schools in the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, by saying: “The project targets 28 schools from the first cycle, as three schools were launched in the first phase in Ras Al-Khaimah. The tent, standards that depend on the curriculum were applied, the presence of other schools, and the school occupancy rate does not exceed 75 to 80%, and for this reason the three schools in Ras Al Khaimah were chosen.

For his part, the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, said, in response to a question from the second vice-chairman of the council, Naima Abdullah Al Sharhan, about the mechanisms set by the ministry to ensure the quality of implementation of the developed curricula to ensure their compatibility with the standards and outcomes on which they were built: «The The Ministry conducts a periodic review of all curricula as part of a periodic quarterly review, which takes place from three to five years, to ensure the suitability of the curricula. Optionally, bearing in mind that the field is not ready to provide and teach the curriculum in the ways detailed for it, and we have reached a decision not to compel this curriculum in the next year, indicating that whether the school chooses the integrated or separate curriculum, in both cases the hours are the same, and the outputs are the same, but the teaching mechanism is now easier for the subjects discrete.”

“IELTS” is not a condition for employing teachers of “Arabic” subjects.

The Minister of State for General Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, confirmed, in response to a parliamentary question from member Saeed Rashid Al-Abedi, about the reasons for the ministry setting the requirement to pass the IELTS test, among the conditions that must be met by the applicant for the teaching profession in specializations that are Teaching it in state schools in the Arabic language, that in the interest of the institution to attract competencies, the recruitment requirements have been reviewed, and made sure that they are inevitable and concerned with teaching and its mechanisms. For fifth-level teachers only, with the aim of integrating efforts, especially since some subjects are taught in English and some in Arabic.

Professional player contracts controls

The Council adopted a number of recommendations during the discussion on the subject of the “General Authority for Sports Policy”, the most important of which is the activation of legislation regulating the sports sector in the country, the speedy adoption of the National Sports Strategy 2032, which aims to build a distinguished sports community capable of achieving global achievements, and the activation of the Emirates Committee for the Care of Sports Talents To support and nurture talents, and work to embrace and qualify the talented and prepare them as distinguished sports champions; To involve them in world championships, in addition to setting strict controls for the contracts of professional players and coaches, guaranteeing the rights of clubs, and reducing the duration of contracts for foreign players and coaches to two seasons, while preserving the priority of renewal; In order to reduce financial waste, and to develop initiatives to establish and develop women’s sports facilities and facilities for people of determination and senior citizens, activate physical education classes, organize high-standard sports competitions in public and private schools, develop and establish sports academies to refine and support talents, and benefit from the experiences of world-renowned universities, Regarding giving preference in scholarships, admission and registration in higher education institutions to mathematically gifted students.