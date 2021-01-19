The debate has been in place since last year and the crack runs through it from end to end. In a simplistic reductionism it has been proposed as “Health or Education”. And of course, at the core of this discussion is whether to return or not to the classroom method in the schools.

2020 made it clear to families, students and teachers that nothing can replace the presence of the teacher in the classroom, affective contact, the school environment that is abstracted from other landscapes and social actors. It is known that you can play “a little bit” of the ball in the Library of Congress, but it is not the scope, there is excess furniture and other elements that are missing, there are people we disturb, others who come and go, the screams are opposed to the silence of each activity.

The Zoom is a patch, never an effective remedy. It was designed for short meetings, not to have classes from 8 to 17. Only orality works and in a collective and public format. The writing or written word and the individual or private requires other pedagogical alternatives.

Minister of Education Nicolás Trotta.

I think that a crisis committee (made up of education, health, labor, economy, transport, insecurity authorities) is necessary to resolve some questions:Is the transport system ready for the increase in passengers caused by thousands of students, adults who accompany them and teachers attending work? Are there ordinary work licenses for teachers with advanced age, health problems, or who have to care for young or older children in age of risk against Covid?

Of not returning the presence, school bus owners will be helped financially, the houses that sell overalls and uniforms, school shoes and backpacks, bookstores, kiosks that operate within and around schools?

Will there be subsidies to private schools that will stop charging fees for late payment encouraged by not being present? Can you continue with a school system that starts at 7:30 with students asleep, without breakfast? ¿What about parents who decide not to send their children given the risk of the disease, will they have alternative educational programs?

We are still in time to discuss infrastructure, salaries, professional concerns, teacher training, training, among other questions. But you have to get out of the crack and get to work now, because the bell rang decades ago and since then we have lived in eternal recess. Meanwhile, the classrooms await the desire to grow of the majority of Argentine society.

Miguel Angel Reguera

OTHER LETTERS

Complaints about the increase in patents in CABA

They report that the increase in patents in some cases exceeded 100% compared to 2020.

I wonder under what moral objection the Government of the City of Buenos Aires can increase the amount of patents in such a proportion, tied to the price of the O km -and their hypothetical transfer proportional to the used ones-. This occurs when neither users have any interference in the unilateral prices set on vehicles, on the one hand, and local production and sale has suffered a historical decline for the same reason, on the other. Further, the price of imported is tied to one dollar run by the government. Not to mention that, above all else, in the midst of this quasi-chaotic pandemic context, the incomes of the vast majority of the population (for those who still have …) lag far behind real inflation. Is not even during this tragedy the voracity -of uncertain fate- of the treasury satisfied? We already know how these measures of mere state interest end: few will be those who will pay the patent and they will do so when a moratorium is opened or when the day comes when they want to sell the vehicle.

Adrian A. Klas

I am writing to this press regarding the note published on Saturday, January 16, 2021, related to the raising of patents in the City of Buenos Aires. The intention is to clarify that a VW Polo 2018 Trendline, a non-high-end midsize car, paid $ 3,371.87 bimonthly in 2020 and the new patent for 2021 is $ 7886.27, which represents an increase of 133.88 %, greater than 100%. This is a confiscatory increase given that it does not have any reference and support parameters. Something excessive that the same Chief of Cabinet of CABA, Felipe Miguel, could not explain. I suggest that instead of making an adjustment of that magnitude, they make the reduction in the same way of public employees and the salaries of the CABA. When stability is eliminated in the State, employee productivity is paid and they stop maintaining and making deals with the unions, this country will really start to grow. Transparent procedures must be carried out with clear accountabilities and access to the citizen.

Jorge Forlano

Call for recognition for continental ex-combatants

Ex-combatants who participated in the Malvinas War from the continent claim that they be considered as war veterans.

All the soldiers who were under the flag during the 1982 conflict For the Malvinas on the continent they will march on March 31 to Plaza de Mayo in order to make their voice heard.

It is a claim that is more than 38 years old and that requests the recognition as war veterans of those young people who, complying with a law and being under the flag, guarded the national territory and served as logistical support to the troops that were in the Islands and they kept waiting to be transferred. The Nation came into conflict with the United Kingdom.

The Geneva Convention is clear on the concept of veterancy.

This debt confirms that there is no equality before the law, the principle of every rule of law. President Alberto Fernández is a professor of Law at the University and these soldiers wait to be heard before such a fair claim.

Mario Raúl Schmutz

Marcelo Tinelli and the new San Lorenzo coach

Marcelo Tinelli.

On Monday, January 11, the television host Marcelo Tinelli declared: “We are not going to get a technician out of anyone.”

A. next day, Diego Dabove, successful coach of Argentinos Juniors, resigned his position. On Wednesday they spoke and they have everything agreed to be the new technical director of San Lorenzo de Almagro. It was too obvious, guys!

He misses Dabove’s attitude. A serious guy. That same Monday he was in La Paternal talking about reinforcements and a collaborator finalized the details of the preseason. Further, had a valid contract until June 2022He was going to play the Copa Libertadores and, according to the president of Argentinos, the coach’s contract was among the five best in our football.

The one that doesn’t surprise me is by Marcelo Tinelli. The man who came to save football and who was stopped with that 38-38 in the elections. He got angry with the AFA. Then he became friends and ended up making the draw for the last tournament (then the Maradona Cup) and his team ended up eliminated a date earlier. Now the icing on the cake is here: steal technical directors.

I just hope he doesn’t go into politics. For the good of our punished country.

Osvaldo A. Tessamenti

