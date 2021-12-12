The Minister of Education, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, identified five basic directions for developing any educational system and providing it with quality, leadership and effectiveness: youth, skills, the future of work, innovation in learning, and education financing.

In his opening speech during the Rewired Summit organized by Dubai Cares in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, he added that the five directions are among the core topics of the summit that will be discussed and discussed in the best possible scenarios for each. .

Al Hammadi said: “The role and status of education in the UAE, and the concern that it is at the forefront of the civilized scene in the country, is something that no one disputes about. Within the goal, developing its tools, enhancing its outputs and quality, and achieving pioneering learning environments by all standards.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Education sought to make a qualitative leap in the education sector, in order to achieve the concept of lifelong learning, and these serious endeavors resulted in an educational system consisting of four tracks, various specialized academies, and the adoption of a strategy to develop the higher education sector, which resulted in a development package. Integrated, covering all aspects of the general and higher education system, such as educational ladder, curricula and assessment, smart learning, quality, control, teaching, university programs, scientific research, and others, to ensure a comprehensive and diversified quality education that meets the aspirations and desires of students, and works to meet the needs of the labor market In the country, by preparing a generation armed with skill and knowledge by combining academic education with applied and specialized education.

He added that the youth in the UAE represent the future of the nation, so the state launched qualitative initiatives focusing on youth, in preparation, training and qualification. The year, and an advanced career guidance and guidance system, coincided with the development of new subjects taught to students, including health sciences, business administration, design and technology, creative design and innovation, and a focus on programming and modeling skills, and future skills, believing in the importance of empowering young people with cognitive, personal and behavioral skills. required.

The higher education system has also introduced programs focusing on advanced skills, enabling young people to enhance their competitiveness in the world of business and future professions, within the framework of national identity and global citizenship.

Al Hammadi stressed that innovation is a priority in the state’s directions, and from this standpoint, the Ministry of Education effectively contributed to achieving this vision by developing a strategy for innovation in education, by including developed curricula, focusing on developing students’ skills in the topics of leadership, technology, creativity and innovation, and modern technologies. Such as microelectronics, three-dimensional design, engineering and programming of robots, and integrating this with practical learning experiences, through innovative projects based on the STREAM methodology, as well as learning based on scientific research applications, with the establishment of academies focusing on innovation and creativity, such as the academies of agricultural sciences, creative arts and conservation engineering.

Al Hammadi said that the focus of the summit is the commitment of all of us to work towards crystallizing a common vision, in order to enhance communication in education, reshape the general landscape of higher education, and prepare for the post-Covid 19 era.

The Rewired platform announced yesterday that the World Education Summit will run from December 12 to 14 at the Dubai Exhibition Center, with the participation of more than 1,500 attendees from 60 countries in the world.

In her opening speech, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said: “Education remains one of the most important priorities for all governments, societies and families everywhere, despite the great pressures the world has been facing for more than two years. As a result of health, social and economic challenges and difficulties, all of this suggests something, and inspires us to do so. This drives us to deliver tangible results: a legacy of key commitments and outcomes that will define the next round of reflection and review, and the next rounds after that.”

Jakaya Kikwete, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Global Partnership for Education, former President of Tanzania, said, “Equity is at the core of our mission, as we work in most partner countries to help achieve gender equality through education. Gender is at the heart of our strategy, and we’ve built this into all of our operations, as we help governments identify the barriers that affect boys and girls differently, bridge gender gaps, and break down stereotypes in societies.

Al Gurg: It is our responsibility to provide children with skills

Dr. Tariq Mohammed Al Gurg, CEO and Vice Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “We are at the height of a transformation for humanity, we may not see it, but we are experiencing it, and if education does not fulfill its promise to provide children and young people around the world with the skills they need to face the challenges of the future. Then we will be known as the generation that did nothing, when we could have done everything, we have the means and we are all here, and we must act now.”

Hussein Al Hammadi:

• “(Education) sought to make a qualitative leap in the education sector in order to achieve the concept of lifelong learning.”

Reem Al Hashemi:

• “Education remains a top priority for all governments, societies and families everywhere.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

