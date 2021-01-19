The Murcia City Council has convened two new conferences that are part of the Neighborhood Forum of the South Connection project in which the proposals regarding education, health, expropriations and neighborhood associations will be debated. The meetings will be held electronically the next 21 and 27 January at 7:00 p.m. and they will be broadcast live on social networks and channels of the Consistory.

The councilors of Urban Agenda and Open Government, Mercedes Bernabé and of Sustainable Mobility and Youth, Rebeca Pérez, presented this forum on Tuesday morning to continue receiving the contributions from citizens of the municipality. “The objective is to continue knowing the needs of the nine neighborhoods and districts that are directly affected by this project from the hand of those most connected to them,” said Mercedes Bernabé.

These contributions, along with all those received in the different forums held in the last quarter of last year, “will help us to continue building this project”, which exceeds the merely urban planning of the land that is released after the burying of the roads of the train as it passes through the south of the municipality, added Bernabé.

The mayor also recalled that Murcia South Connection is one of the pillars of the “strategic project” of the Urban Agenda 20/30 and Rebeca Pérez added that it will involve the transformation of several structural axes in the south of the municipality.

Pérez pointed out, among others, the projects of the West Metropolitan Park, which will connect with Murcia Río; the construction of various facilities in the north and south of the area in the direction of Alcantarilla; the construction of the new bypass in Barriomar, which will allow “to eliminate one of the most conflictive points of road traffic in the area”; and the priority that pedestrian paths will have, and, in general, all sustainable mobility; in addition to multiplying the public facilities that can attract economic activity to the area. The City Council has called for the largest number of citizens to connect and then send their contributions.