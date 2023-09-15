Candidates for the 2023 Federal National Council elections expressed their keenness to address the most prominent issues of concern to society in their electoral programs, and emphasized following them up and putting them on the table for research and discussion in the event that they win the upcoming elections.

Axes such as health and education, in addition to Emiratisation, topped the list of topics most discussed in the candidates’ electoral programs, after the launch of the electoral campaigns, which will continue until the third of next October.

The candidates stressed the importance of building on what has been achieved in the education sector, and continuing progress in this vital field, by continuing to develop development and training plans that reduce the gap between educational outcomes and the labor market need for various scientific specializations, especially those that contribute to building the knowledge economy.

A number of candidates said that their focus on the education sector at all levels, whether basic or secondary, all the way to higher education, is primarily in the nation’s best interest, which requires building minds and focusing on developing human capital.

In the health sector, the electoral programs of the candidates focused on encouraging investment in the health sector and pharmaceutical industries, and enhancing the level of self-sufficiency in this field, by developing special short- and long-term plans, based primarily on artificial intelligence tools and outputs.

Electoral programs called for moving forward with the issue of developing digital health services, given their major role in providing more rapid and efficient treatment and preventive services, as well as enhancing the attractiveness of medical tourism in the country, especially in light of the availability of advanced health facilities that include the best human cadres and the latest equipment and tools. .

The topic of “Emiratization” was the common denominator among all the electoral programs proposed, which demanded keeping pace with the leadership’s vision in this field and translating it into reality in the best possible way.

Candidates pledged, if they win, to push for more legislation and decisions that enhance the process of Emirati citizens’ involvement in the labor market, especially in the private sector, and to provide them with the necessary guidance, vocational guidance, training, and development programmes.

The executive instructions for the Federal National Council elections specified a set of controls for organizing electoral campaigns, the most important of which is that electoral campaigns must be individual, and it is not permissible for candidates to agree on unified electoral lists for membership in the National Council or to join forces with each other – directly or indirectly – in implementing electoral campaigns. It is not permissible for any government entity, company, or institution in which the government owns part of its shares to provide any form of material or moral support, or any facilities or resources, to any candidate, or undertake any action that would influence – directly or indirectly – the electoral campaign of any candidate. Whether this effect is in favor of the candidate or against him.

The electoral campaign controls included the emirate’s committee determining the sites and locations for placing posters, billboards, and propaganda photos for the candidates, in accordance with the local controls established in each emirate, and taking into account the provision of equal opportunities for each candidate, in addition to the candidate’s right to allocate places for gatherings, meeting voters, giving lectures, and holding seminars during the specified period. For election campaigns, after obtaining a license to do so from the Emirate Committee. Such gatherings may be held in exhibition halls, halls and camps designated for celebrations.