Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Ministry of Education revealed the future of national tests and the Emirates Standard Test “EMSAT” during the next fifty years.

The Ministry confirmed the work on developing systems and legislation to support talented and talented students in the UAE, in order to support accelerating their promotion in the classroom, based on their performance in the developed tests, in addition to amending educational systems to recognize obtaining an online study certificate from outside the country.

This came during a workshop organized by the Ministry of Education, yesterday afternoon, at the “Expo”, as part of the activities of the month of innovation, entitled “Innovation and the future of evaluation in the world”, in the presence of Dr. Amna Al Dahhak, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Activities Sector.

Hessa Al-Wahbi, Director of the National and International Test Application Department, announced that the ministry is working on designing “EMSAT” test capsules to facilitate the performance of the test for students wherever they are, whether in commercial or service centers.

She said: Inside the capsules, there will be an intelligent system to measure face and eye prints for the safe monitoring of students. Transportation vans will also be provided for students of determination to take them to the nearest testing center. Training sessions will also be provided to students through augmented and virtual reality glasses.

In the direction of the UAE in the next fifty years in the evaluation, it stated that it is based on seven axes, which are transforming the curricula to digital, interactive and more flexible, approving new regulations and platforms to accommodate the high demand for distance learning, and modifying educational systems to make obtaining a study certificate via the Internet. » From outside the country, issuing regulations permitting self-education in the country, establishing regular schools for outstanding students, increasing the educational systems’ reliance on virtual reality enhanced with artificial intelligence, and preparing the teacher to be digital in the future.