In recent years, the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean have increasingly suffered the attacks of climate change: waves of extreme heat and cold; uncontainable forest fires; advance of coastlines in the small island states of the Caribbean; or droughts and floods with serious consequences for local populations. According to the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the evidence indicates that the origin of these changes is unquestionably anthropogenic, that is, caused by the direct action of humanity and its decisions that They are still taken to this day. The disconnection of those who are making the decisions is not only affecting the climate of our planet, but also increasing and creating new gaps that make it increasingly difficult to achieve the sustainable development goals agreed in the 2030 Agenda.

Education can and should better prepare us to face these challenges. Education for Sustainable Development or ESD is a guiding framework so that educational frameworks from their policies, actions and approaches contribute to the 2030 agenda, preparing new generations to face and find solutions to the challenges that afflict the world in terms of sustainability. . ESD must be a great commitment that brings together the efforts of governments and the entire society to transform the relationship between people and their environment and move towards more sustainable models of life.

Advancing on this path requires making the necessary changes so that education develops in students the skills, knowledge and values ​​necessary to be able to face, mitigate and transform the situations that put our world at risk, so that this and the next generations can develop their life projects in harmony with the planet, laying the foundations for more inclusive, fair and democratic societies.

Among the great challenges facing the world, the potential of education for the response to climate change stands out, which was recognized at the Paris Conference on Climate Change (COP-21) in 2015. When delegates from 195 countries drafted the Paris Agreement, article 12, relating to education, was the first to be approved. In the following COPs, the importance of ESD for the achievement of various global agendas was reiterated, understanding that sustainable development promotes a profound change in mentalities and behaviors that go far beyond environmental education.

Addressing the issue of sustainability is a matter of survival. This is stated in the conclusions of the Regional Meeting for America and the Caribbean of the Education Network for Sustainable Development, held between August 29 and 31 by OREALC/UNESCO Santiago, which brought together representatives from more than 20 countries of the region, civil society and youth to share and exchange experiences and lessons learned to advance with firm steps towards the transformation of educational systems.

If current trends continue, today’s youth and subsequent generations will inherit a world in which life becomes less and less possible. It is your present and your future that is at stake. In response, it is young people who are increasingly raising their voices demanding urgent and decisive changes, and asking world leaders to assume their responsibilities and be accountable for the measures they are taking in this regard. This change is and must be the responsibility of all of us. The time to act is today, because tomorrow may be too late.