The Education First team announced on Wednesday the signing of one of the most talented cyclists in the peloton who was still without a team for next season: the 25-year-old Ukrainian Mark Padun, that he was without a team after breaking with the Bahrain-Victorious. Padun arrives at Education First after a great season in which he prevailed in the Dauphiné mountain stages ending in La Plagne and Les Gets and where he managed to finish third overall in the Vuelta a Burgos.

In his introductory statements with the Padun team, he highlighted how he changed dancing to cycling and also how he left Ukraine after the conflict with Russia in the Donbass region that has lasted since 2014. “My parents knew what my dreams and goals were and they understood that training in a war zone was a bad idea.” In addition, he analyzed what are the objectives that he hopes to achieve in his new team. “I want to be a great tour rider. I think I can do it because all the people who have worked with me have told me that I have talent. I understand that I have to improve to achieve that goal, so I’m working on it, but I think it’s possible. I really like stage racing as you can fight to achieve those results. I am not a pure climber because I am a somewhat heavy guy, but most of my successes have been achieved by climbing. “

Jonathan Vaughters, Manager of Education First, also celebrated Padun’s arrival to the team. “I hope he wins his first stage on a grand tour in the next two years and I have no doubt that he will. He can find the right escape on a mountain stage and climb better than the rest and win. I know he can do well. in big tours. For now, this year we will focus on winning stages and I am one hundred percent sure that it will. I see him as one of the great talents of modern cycling. He had been watching him for a long time. He is a very talented climber. He has the nose to find the right leak and in leaks he is very tough. When you have been on the run for four, five or six hours, it is because you are a good climber and it does not mean that you suffer with the wind later. Padun looks good on both counts. “