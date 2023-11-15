Education | Findings: only about a third of new graduates start their postgraduate degree right away

Finland’s goal is to raise the education level of young people. The government’s budget decisions do not advance the goal, says Sivista’s business director.

Fresh according to the report, only slightly more than a third of young people start studying for a postgraduate degree in the same year they graduate.

Sivista, the labor market organization representing employers in the education sector, has conducted a review, according to which in 2021, 37 percent of new graduates continued their studies in education leading to a degree.

More than 20 percent of them started their studies in university education and 12 percent in a university of applied sciences.

83 percent of new graduates applied for a post-graduate study place. However, a considerable part of this group did not end up continuing their postgraduate studies in the same year.

In abundance in ten years, the proportion of new graduates who were excluded from postgraduate studies has increased, according to a review by Sivista.

The number of those who immediately continue in higher vocational education has clearly decreased. In 2007, 21 percent of new graduates continued their studies at the university of applied sciences. According to Sivista, fewer women than before continue directly from high school to postgraduate studies.

For many high school students, the delay in continuing their degree studies does not last more than one year. According to Sivista’s survey, 26 percent of high school graduates do not study for a degree even 3.5 years after graduation.

Finland has set the goal that in 2030 half of the 25-34 year olds in Finland will have a university degree, i.e. a degree obtained from a university or university of applied sciences.

“However, with the additional funding presented in the state budget for 2024, we will not be able to increase the number of students, but only stop the decrease in the number. The situation is unreasonable for young people and harmful to our society, which depends on expertise”, says the head of economic policy Heikki Kuutti Uusitalo In Sivista’s announcement.

The government decided in its autumn budget negotiations that it will give higher education institutions 41 million euros for new starting places for the entire term of government. 11.7 million will be given for next year.

At the same time, however, in the government negotiations, it was decided to cut the state funding of higher education institutions. Next year, the share of surgeries will be seven million euros. Cuts of more than 70 million euros are planned for the entire term of government, but there are no decisions other than next year.

According to the barometer made by Sivista, the training organizers themselves would be ready to increase the starting places.

Uusitalo new means are needed to ensure that starting places and education resources can be used to raise the level of education.

“Effective measures would be first-time student quotas and fees for completing a second or more degrees. However, the universities’ hands are tied. Expectations for the government’s actions to prevent the accumulation of higher education are high,” he says in the announcement.

Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala (kok) has said that the government wants to direct the current starting places more to young people, students completing their first university degree and less to those who already have another place to study.

One way to realize the goal is to adjust the funding model for higher education institutions, but that and other measures are to be decided later.

In 2016, first-time quotas were widely introduced in universities. The share of the quota of starting places varies depending on the school and field of study.