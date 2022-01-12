The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced the extension of the study in the distance education system for a period of one week for schools and universities, starting from the date of January 17, 2022 to January 21, 2022, as decided Postponing all attendance exams for schools and universities until after January 28, 2022, based on an assessment of the epidemiological situation in the country, noting that this decision will be applied to educational facilities at the national level, and local authorities and teams in each emirate have flexibility in implementing it.

In detail, the official spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Noura Al Ghaithi, confirmed that national efforts in all governmental, local and private sectors are continuing to provide a healthy and protective environment for community members, as the authorities work through specialized teams and qualified human cadres to provide health stability for all segments of society, citizens and residents. and state visitors.

She said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE has presented a pioneering model in the flexible and professional way of dealing with the management of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, and that readiness and preparedness was the result of cooperation between all national agencies and the relevant sectors, working in a team spirit under the directives of the rational leadership in order to preserve the health of society to reach a stage recovery”.

She added: “The health sector continued its efforts to reach community immunity by providing vaccines to groups eligible to receive vaccination, as the percentage of those receiving the first dose of the total population reached 100%, while the percentage of recipients of two vaccine doses was 92.76% of the total approved population census.”

Al Ghaithi stressed that the UAE was keen from an early age to provide approved vaccinations free of charge in government and private health facilities in the country to ensure that the vaccine is provided to the largest segment of society members to achieve immunity and enhance the protection of the health of individuals, noting that studies have proven that vaccinations with their basic and supportive doses help Significantly reduce the risk of disease, its complications and mortality, and it also contributes effectively to stopping the emergence of mutations.

She stressed that the booster dose is one of the most important factors to maintain public health and the safety of community members and has a significant and effective role in enhancing acquired immunity to achieve maximum benefit, especially in the current circumstances in which the world is witnessing an increase in the number of registered cases, and recommended qualified individuals to receive booster doses to protect them, especially The elderly and those with chronic diseases, given that receiving supportive doses constitutes support for national efforts to combat the pandemic and transgenics and to achieve health security in society.

Al-Ghaithi called on all members of society to abide by the precautionary and preventive measures adopted, such as wearing masks, observing physical distancing, sterilizing hands periodically, and avoiding crowded places in order to preserve public safety, in addition to being careful, requesting treatment and conducting the necessary examinations when any disease symptoms appear, especially respiratory symptoms associated with seasonal influenza cases, as PCR tests are necessary in this case to confirm the infection or not.

For his part, the official spokesperson for the educational sector in the country stressed the readiness of the educational sector in the country and its proactive measures to quickly deal with emergency situations in order to ensure the continuity of the educational process in an optimal manner, through continuous follow-up to the data of the crisis and its developments to support and take the most appropriate decisions, pointing to a review of the epidemiological situation and its developments. On an ongoing basis, especially during the current period, in order to facilitate the process of safe return and to ensure public health and the health and safety of students, teachers and administrative staff in educational facilities.

He said, “By following up on the epidemiological situation, it was decided to extend the study in the distance education system for a week for schools and universities, starting from January 17, 2022 to January 21, 2022, and it was also decided to postpone all attendance exams for schools and universities until after January 28, 2022, based on an evaluation Epidemiological situation in the country

Al-Mansoori added: “This decision will be applied to educational facilities at the national level, and local authorities and teams in each emirate have flexibility in implementing it, as the decision aims to preserve the health and safety of students, educational and administrative cadres, the continuation of the educational process, and adapt to scenarios imposed by the developments of the pandemic.”

He stressed that during all phases of the crisis, the administrations of educational facilities and their cadres proved their professionalism in flexibly dealing with the variables of the situation and the developments of the crisis. He thanked and saluted them for their keenness to implement the state’s directives to ensure public health and community safety and their contribution to the smooth running of the educational process.



