Education export | HBL: Participating in the project has driven Kenyans studying in Finland into financial distress – some resorted to prostitution

According to the Kenyans interviewed by Hufvudstadsbladet, participating in the education export project has put them or their families in a difficult position.

Finns The difficulties revealed in the education export program of universities of applied sciences have driven Kenyan students who came to Finland through the project into financial distress, says Hufvudstadsbladet (HBL).

According to HBL, due to missing money transfers, students are at risk of losing their right to study in Finland and thus the right to be in the country.

The matter has previously been reported on, among other things Suomen Kuvalehti.

For education according to HBL, the participants were supposed to arrive in Finland to study in Kenya with the help of a scholarship granted by the Gishu provincial government in Uas.

HBL’s however, the students and their families had to pay thousands of euros for participating in the project at home. The amounts are multiple times compared to the country’s average monthly income.

Some of the families of the students interviewed by the magazine had to take on debt or sell their property to finance their studies in Finland.

According to the magazine, some students have resorted to prostitution in addition to various jobs to finance their studies in Finland. HBL also says that the Kenyan media has reported that someone who studied in Finland committed suicide due to the situation.

“I’m ashamed of how stupid I was not to find out what this was before I left. We have been cheated by our authorities and rejected by our schools. I regret coming here every day”, says one of the students interviewed by the magazine.

Ills According to Suomen Kuvalehti and HBL, they are related to the students who arrived from Gishu province in Uas, the majority of whom started their studies at Laurea University of Applied Sciences last fall.

A large part of the students are studying to become nurses.

Laurea is involved in the education export project, which has been concluded with the Gishu administration of Uas. The problems started when Laurea did not receive payments from the counterparty in Kenya. As a result, the right of Kenyans to study has been at risk.

According to HBL, continuing their studies has led students to a worsening financial cycle, because continuing their education has meant working during the educational leave or an increased financial burden on their families.

Principal of Laurea Jouni Koski tells HBL that the school has done everything it can to help Kenyan students.

“We operate within the framework of the law. We can’t do more than that,” says Koski.