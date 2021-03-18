The Ministry of Education stated that the nature of work hours in the next academic year depends on health conditions, and its shape cannot be determined or predicted at present.
The ministry said in a post on its official account on “Twitter”: “The matter is subject to follow-up of health developments up-to-date, and the decision will definitely be in the interest of our students and educational staff.”
The Ministry of Education: The nature of work hours in the next academic year depends on health conditions, and its shape cannot be determined or anticipated now .. The matter is subject to following up on health developments in an up-to-date, and the decision will surely be in the interest of our students and educational staff#The Ministry of Education pic.twitter.com/RfwNrOhGHD
– Ministry of Education (@MOEducationUAE) March 18, 2021
.
#Education #explains #nature #work #hours #academic #year
Leave a Reply