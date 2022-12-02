Education | Estonian schools passed Finland – the study looks for reasons for the success in Pisa

The study, commissioned by several labor unions, seeks answers to, among other things, why Estonia has overtaken Finland as a model country for education, and why Finland has fallen from the top of education and competence.

Why Finland fell off the education bandwagon and the neighboring country Estonia is doing well at the same time? Among other things, the answer to this question is being considered in the report commissioned by five employers’ associations published on Friday

In the 2018 Pisa studies, Finland ranked 10th in the average of competence areas, Estonia had risen to 5th place, i.e. number one among European countries.

The report does not offer ready-made explanations for Estonia’s success. Instead, it mainly summarizes eight key questions, based on previously published perspectives, to which Finland should strive to find answers.

In the investigation for example, we ask whether Estonians believe in education more than Finns and whether more active participation in early childhood education affects the skill level of Estonian children.

According to the report, in Finland especially young people’s belief in the importance of education has differentiated according to the cultural and economic capital of the home, although the empirical research results describing belief and opinions do not at least yet give indications of a general collapse of belief in education.

The report also states that, at least in 2013, Estonian children participated in early childhood education significantly more comprehensively than their Finnish peers. Estonian early childhood education also places a strong emphasis on developing school readiness.

The report also points out that teaching in Estonia is more teacher-led than in Finland. In Estonia, students are required to be less self-directed.

Advocacy organizations say in the press release that they want to find solutions to turn the course of Finland’s know-how.

Kemianteollisuus ry’s leading expert Anni Siltanen especially highlights the teacher-led nature of the Estonian education system.

“Our system based on self-steering should be critically examined without delay,” says Siltanen in the press release.

In addition to a critical examination of the education system, the organizations offer math and science clubs, investment in the support and guidance of different learners, and stronger participation in early childhood education as solutions.

In the investigation it is stated that the competence of Finnish 15-year-olds has weakened since 2006. Competence in mathematics has weakened relatively the most in Finland. At the same time, the proportion of top students in Estonia has increased.

If learning is weak, working life and industry will not get the experts they need. According to the report, the quality of expertise has significant, long-term effects on the Finnish national economy.

In the investigation have brought together the points of view previously raised by various experts. In addition, three Estonian experts have been interviewed for its background.

The report was ordered by the Chemical Industry Association, the Energy Industry Association, the Engineers Association Association, the Technical Academic Association Association and the Association of Natural, Environmental and Forestry Scientists Loimu Association.