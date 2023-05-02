Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 5:00 p.m.



| Updated 5:29 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment has published a manual of protocols, actions and procedures for school coexistence that contains keys for prevention, early detection and intervention in risk situations, and which indicates how to act.

The Minister of Education, Víctor Marín, presented this guide to the president of the Murcian Association against bullying (Amurcae), Celia Martínez, with whom he met this Tuesday, according to sources from the Community in a press release.

Among other actions, the guide includes situations such as the problems of students with special educational needs, situations of bullying, self-injurious behavior, child abuse, gender violence, sexual harassment or harassment based on sex, discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and grief management. The guide will be distributed to all educational centers.

Related News



According to the Ministry of Education, in recent years the number of open files with evidence of bullying against students has decreased considerably. In this way, in the 2018-2019 academic year, 55 files were opened (representing 0.0197% of the total number of students enrolled), in the 2019-2020 academic year there were 34 files (representing 0.012% of the total number of students). enrolled), and in the 2020-2021 academic year, 26 were opened (0.009% of the total number of students enrolled). The Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín, indicated that these data invite us to continue working to act, prevent and eradicate these cases.

The actions that are carried out depend on the classification of the facts and the conduct of the students.