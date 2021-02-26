Education Emotionally cold children stand out early – A certain kind of upbringing is a clear risk factor, experts say

Child cruelty is usually associated with both hereditary traits and environmental risk factors. The key is to respond to emotionally cold behavior in a timely manner.

This story is about the emotional coldness of children and young people on a general level, no About the Koskela homicide.

The child or the cruelty of a young person is a stopping thing with a strong stigma. Cruelty, emotional coldness, and lack of empathy can be seen even in very young children, before school age begins.

“From the point of view of child psychiatry, results have been obtained that emotionally cold features can be observed in children as young as four years old,” Hus, professor of forensic psychiatry Nina Lindberg says.

Emotional coldness can be manifested, for example, in a child not reacting to another child’s pain or crying. An emotionally cold child perceives another suffering but is unable to share the emotion.

Emotional coldness seen as a child can be associated with psychopathy syndrome in adulthood, which in addition to emotional coldness is associated with, among other things, weakness of empathy and a sense of remorse, self-centeredness, and impulsivity and irresponsibility.

However, in children and adolescents, there is still no talk of psychopathy because brain development is in progress.

“When we talk about young people, the term psychopathic traits is used and when we talk about children, we talk about emotional coldness. Thus, slightly different terms are used for people of different ages, even though we are talking about the same phenomenon and continuum of symptoms, ”Lindberg describes.

It is known, that the child’s emotional coldness is strongly inherited.

Both structural and functional changes have been observed in the brains of emotionally cold children and adolescents.

“ Very steep upbringing is also a risk factor.

However, in addition to neurobiological characteristics, many psychosocial predisposing risk factors are known, such as physical, mental, and sexual abuse.

“Risk factors also include, among other things, the parents’ poor ability to maintain control, order and discipline. On the other hand, very steep upbringing is also a risk factor, ”says Lindberg.

Often, there can be lack, insecurity, and mistreatment behind us, says a professor of youth psychiatry at the University of Helsinki Mauri Marttunen.

“The young person has an unconscious experience that I have not been wanted and I have not been taken care of or cared for, which justifies me not having to care about others either,” says Marttunen.

Injuries to the head area can also change a child’s personality.

“Case reports have been published on children who have had a head injury in a car accident. The behavior of children who used to behave normally has become psychopathic, ”says Lindberg.

Surprising, but a significant risk factor for emotional coldness is the unpredictability of upbringing: the fact that in one situation the parents act really sharply, and in another situation they may be very sluggish.

“ How can a child or young person build an internal system of norms if the world around them is completely unpredictable?

“A child, but also a young person, needs an environment to control themselves and their use. As a child grows, he or she must develop an internal moral system that distinguishes between what is allowed and what is forbidden. It requires that the growth environment is consistent during the years of development, ”says Marttunen.

Marttunen gives an example: a young person comes home two hours after the agreed time to come home, but when in a good mood, the parents only command the child to sleep. The day after tomorrow, the same delay will be severely punished.

“How can a child or young person build an internal system of norms if the world around them is completely unpredictable?” Marttunen asks.

Emotionally cold traits are not unheard of in children and adolescents, but not very typical either.

According to self-assessment population surveys in the United States, it is estimated that 2-7% of young people have emotionally cold features. In adults, the incidence of psychopathy is in the order of one percent.

Group dynamics also play a part in cruel acts, such as bullying. When talking about adolescents, an individual’s disturbed level of emotional coldness is relatively rare.

In the gang, however, the situation is different: the group is more than the sum of its parts. For example, Finland’s high school bullying rates are not explained solely by emotional coldness.

“One emotionally cold student is unlikely to make the whole school class behave cruelly. But there may be one or two young people in the class with similar traits. They alone would not do anything miraculous, but as a group they reinforce each other’s qualities and may act cruelly, ”Marttunen describes.

Group dynamics may also explain why the whole school class may discriminate against the bully.

“ The brain pleasure system, or limbic system, develops in adolescents earlier than the forebrain block that controls impulse control.

Herd spirit moreover, the stages of defiance in childhood and adolescence are often seen in the child as self-centeredness. Defiance and teenage defiance are normal phenomena and there is usually no cause for concern.

“The control system is not yet working properly, so young people are prone to running down and braking late,” Marttunen describes.

Nor is the ability of a young person to settle into another position the same as that of an adult.

“Nevertheless, in a small proportion of children and young people, we can observe significant emotional coldness when emotional coldness is repeated in several interaction situations as strong and long-lasting,” says Lindberg.

For example, violence against parents or other people is always a warning sign that should be taken seriously.

“ If a child is badly defiant and in opposition, sanctions and punishments help poorly or not at all.

Marttusen despite heredity, a child’s emotionally cold traits are rarely reinforced if environmental risk factors are under control.

“It means consistent upbringing, love and boundaries. If a child is badly defiant and in opposition, sanctions and punishments help poorly or not at all. Then you should be able to encourage positive behavior and praise good deeds, no matter how hard it is to find them, ”says Marttunen.

For dysfunctions, you should read the publication by Duodecim Current care recommendation, Lindberg suggests. Even in the absence of disruptive behavior, empathy should be taught.

If your own child is empathetic to others, you need to talk about it. A child can help understand others by saying emotions.

“You can tell him how the other person feels if the young person doesn’t recognize or notice it themselves. The child must be shown in a constructive way what is acceptable and what is not, ”says Marttunen.

If a child identifying strong emotionally cold traits, parental guidance and family therapy can be used as treatment. Both Lindberg and Marttunen emphasize that the means they work the better the earlier they are started.

“It is thought that care interventions should target children even before their behavior becomes antisocial,” Lindberg says.

Lindberg encourages you to contact caregivers for help if there are concerns about your child’s interaction. You can contact the counseling center, where you can get a referral for more detailed inquiries if necessary.

“Often parents are best at recognizing the characteristics of their own child. It all starts with these topics being ready to be addressed, even if there is a strong stigma associated with the term psychopathy, ”says Lindberg.