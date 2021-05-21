The Ministry of Education and Culture is committed to a model of total presence for each of the teachings, but is not in favor of reducing the use of the mask As Andalusia will request, which wants the health authorities to review the possibility of allowing during the next school year 2021-2022 not to take it during recess and the hours of physical education that are developed in open spaces of the centers.

The head of the branch, María Isabel Campuzano, defended this Friday that “the use of masks from the age of six has been a determining element of the prevention of contagions in the centersTherefore, it does not seem advisable to change a criterion that has given an excellent result so far ”.

On safety distance, stated that “all available scientific evidence will be analyzed within the scope of the Mixed Commission”, but anticipates that “it should be the maximum possible in each classroom and in all stages, except in Infant because the students do not wear a mask.” He recognized that, in order to favor total presence in all teachings, “it is necessary assess the measures of flexibility of the distance below 1.5 meters that the Ministry itself has included in its protocol. And it is that, he pointed out, the most recent scientific evidence “seems to agree that the transmission of the virus is considerably reduced when the safety distance is greater than 1 meter”, but it is a technical question that “the Joint Commission will analyze in detail », Indicates.

Campuzano sees “foreseeable” that the bubble groups will continue in Infantile and that the Primary Education groups will be configured as stable coexistence groups, “but maintaining the greatest interpersonal safety distance that is possible within the classroom in this last stage”.

Regarding the design of the next school year, he confirmed that Education will work together with Health within the Mixed Commission and that in the coming days “it will analyze the protocol presented by the Ministry, taking into account the epidemiological situation, the progress of the vaccination process, the experience accumulated by the educational centers during this course, as well as the scientific evidence.” Campuzano assured that “the security protocol that will be applied in the centers next year will be regulated in advance.”

Regarding the ratios, the counselor positively appreciated that the Ministry has modified the protocol, as demanded by practically all the communities, establishing the ratios per student established by the general schooling regulations.

Asked if it should vaccinate students before the start of the next course, stressed that “all the advances that can be made in the vaccination process are always positive”, but it is an issue that “must be resolved by the health authorities.”

Finally, on the possibility that the next school year schoolchildren can enjoy Christmas, Easter, summer and extracurricular activitiesHe said that it will be a question that the Joint Commission on Health and Education will analyze “in the coming weeks.”