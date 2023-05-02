Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 10:53



Updated 11:16 a.m.

The Ministry of Education has decided to dismiss the director of the Felipe VI Institute in Yecla, Antonio PC, after the complaint filed last March by the center’s AMPA, for what they consider “abuse of power, improper use of the center and bad attitude towards students, parents and teachers. A decision of the regional government that has been confirmed by the institute’s AMPA.

As LA VERDAD reported, the parents presented more than 200 signatures to the Ministry, where they denounced that the teacher “forced two minors to kiss each other and pretend that they had relationships under a sheet in a play,” in addition to other comments and “improper” acts.

Antonio PC held the position of director at said institute since its inauguration. Now, he is removed from his position in charge of the center and a period of investigation of the proceedings will be opened. On April 29, 2023, Nieves Alcázar Ortega was appointed director of the center by the Ministry of Education, officially and for all legal purposes, who was occupying the institute’s secretary.

The board of this AMPA wants to thank all the families “for the trust placed in communicating all the complaints and bad actions that were taking place from the management of the center, as well as thank the Department of Education of the Region of Murcia and the Yecla City Council for all their help, collaboration and the process carried out”, they express in a statement.