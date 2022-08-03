In the second phase of the UAE national consultations, the Ministry of Education discussed with more than 100 participants representing 25 ministries, federal and local authorities, and regional and international organizations, learning and skills for life, work, sustainable development and education financing, in preparation for the “Education Transformation” summit scheduled in New York in USA, next September.

The Ministry organized, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library Theater in Dubai, the second phase of the national consultations for the UAE, yesterday, under the auspices of the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi.

The “Education Transformation” summit aims to develop a common vision for the future of education after the “Covid-19” pandemic, in continuation of the first phase, which was held virtually last June.

This phase also aims to review developments in preparation for the World Summit on Transforming Education at the global level, the results of national consultations globally, the outputs of the first phase of the national consultations, and discuss the axes of learning and skills for life, work and sustainable development, financing education, and reaching conclusions and recommendations on the five axes that The World Summit will focus on it, so that it will be included in the UAE’s national commitment in preparation for its presentation at the UN Summit.

The Undersecretary for Academic Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Al-Mualla, said that such meetings will contribute to promoting sustainable development and the vision and directions of the UAE government, represented by its wise leadership and great interest in the educational process in the country and abroad, where education in the UAE tops the priority of the country’s leadership, adding that through these consultations We integrate together, and share experiences and expertise, to present a unique global model in upgrading the educational system, the quality of professional and academic tracks, and developing its methods and tools, to be an example in building generations capable of creativity, keeping pace and innovation in all circumstances.

He added that the UAE has a unique experience in education through its development and implementation of the Emirati school system, which is a comprehensive system concerned with all aspects of the educational process, and contains many world-leading practices, especially in the areas that the summit will focus on, including university, equitable, safe and healthy schools, teachers and the teaching profession, Learning and skills for life, work and sustainable development, learning and digital transformation, and education financing.

Al-Mualla pointed out that the national consultations, in their first and second phases, brought together more than 30 federal and local ministries, authorities and institutions, aiming to achieve an integrated vision, to enhance the development of the education system and the quality of outputs, based on an idea based on formulating innovative education that invests in talented students, and represents a pillar in building A sustainable knowledge society, which represents a top priority within the vision of our leadership, in order to confirm the country’s presence on the map of the future.

In turn, the Assistant Director-General for Education at UNESCO, Stefania Gianetti, said that national consultations are one of the essential elements for the success of the United Nations summit next September, because they are among the reasons for achieving the sustainable development goals and beyond, adding that during her recent visit to the UAE, specifically from the Expo. 2020, witnessed the approach taken by the state in education, and the visions followed to build a strong foundation for the consolidation of sustainable education.

For her part, UNICEF Chief of Social Policies, Erica Strand, indicated that the participation of various institutions related to education in the national consultations reflects the importance of commitment to education in the UAE, which contributes to strengthening several axes, most notably: the right of children to learn without any discrimination, by forming A National Committee for Early Childhood, which is considered the basis for change in any educational system.

She also explained the importance of shedding light on a number of axes after the pandemic, such as assessing learning levels regularly and giving priority to teaching the basics as the basic building blocks of learning and skills development, in addition to increasing the efficiency of teaching and developing the child’s psychological and social health.

