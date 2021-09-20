The Minister of Education, Hussain Al Hammadi, affirmed the ministry’s keenness to develop specialized curricula that deal with technology, computer science, artificial intelligence and its applications, and the use of the latest technological means, within the various sectors and departments of education from sources, platforms and educational and educational means, as part of the ministry’s endeavor to build the future person. .

During his opening speech at the Youth Preparation and Knowledge Economy Summit, which was held in Abu Dhabi, he said: “Innovation and creativity are fundamental to all academic disciplines and educational activities, as the creative process is a critical component for understanding learning experiences, as students of all ages need to learn through creativity and create new knowledge to understand information and enrich their educational experience.

Al Hammadi added: “The Ministry of Education has been keen to develop curricula that promote the concept of creativity and innovation in addition to securing a study environment that encourages students to communicate and grow not only with the content of the class, but also with each other, and the world around them by making classrooms and university halls a safe place. To be creative, ask questions and innovate, by applying new ideas in a practical and innovative manner, with the aim of refining their applied skills and developing their ability to solve problems.”

He stressed that knowledge, its methods and sources are wide and large and in continuous development, so we have to keep pace with this huge flow of knowledge, by making it available to young people, and calling them to learn for life to gain new experiences and skills, so that they remain within the competitive circle, noting that the next fifty projects What was recently announced confirms that education, specialized training, and building youth skills is a national priority, to supply the labor market with competencies by relying on the private sector as a major national partner in development.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

