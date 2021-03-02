The Operations Sector of the Ministry of Education has set steps to monitor and calculate the grades of students registered in the second semester, according to a circular issued by the sector yesterday, and sent to public schools in Abu Dhabi and private schools that apply the ministerial curriculum.

The circular clarified that the steps and calculation of grades stress the need for the student’s enrollment date to be with the beginning of the second semester, and the student is not exempted from the grades of the first semester, and the student is given the grades obtained from the school from which he is transferred in the event that the school is not defined in the “Al Manhal” system, which is A system for showing students ’grades on the Ministry’s“ system ”, so that the grades of the common subjects are monitored in the first semester grade field and the student is monitored for excused absence in the subjects he did not study.

Among the steps included in the circular is that if the grades obtained by the student in the certificate are not 100 degrees, then the certificate is sent to the assessment and examinations department to transfer the scores to 100 and then it is sent to the school for monitoring, and if the student is not enrolled in any school in the first semester, it is done. Observing his absence with an excuse for all academic subjects in the first semester grade field, as well as monitoring in the place designated for the end of the first semester, and the monitoring process is carried out by the school administration.

The circular pointed out that the student’s grades will be transferred electronically for students registered in the Al Manhal system in the first semester in public public education schools, and they have been transferred or registered in private education schools that apply the Ministry’s curriculum in the second semester or vice versa, provided that the student is registered in the track. Same tutorial.

The circular stressed the implementation of all these steps in the event that the registration of a student in the third semester of the current academic year is excluded.





