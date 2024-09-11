The Ministry of Education has set procedures, controls and mechanisms for evaluating students with disabilities in public and private schools that apply the Ministry’s curriculum during the exams for the current academic year 2024-2025.

In the Student Evaluation Guide for the current academic year, she stressed the evaluation of students with disabilities based on their needs, and dealing with them according to the individual educational plan prepared for each student, as the testing and evaluation mechanism applied to the rest of the students is applied to students who are subject to an individual educational plan “adaptation-adaptation”, with the application of all approved adaptations.

The Ministry explained that students who are subject to an individual plan (modifying learning outcomes – modifying curricula) are evaluated through special tests or assessments designed for them by the subject teacher in coordination with the special education teacher at the school, so that the exam is consistent with their individual educational plan and is monitored manually on the student follow-up system.

As for twelfth grade students, they are evaluated through their attendance at the central exam, like the rest of the students, with the provision of approved needs for them, stressing the necessity of forming special committees for students from the category of people of determination if their individual educational plan stipulates those requirements.

The Ministry stated that the best assessment practices are those that are student-centered, so the cognitive level of each student must be determined, and the extent of his ability to apply it in various educational situations, to enable teachers to design the teaching and learning process accurately and effectively, in addition to enhancing the cognitive growth and academic progress of learners.

The Ministry focuses on enabling schools to apply appropriate assessment methods to support students in different cycles and all categories, with the aim of improving their results and educational performance throughout the academic year, through specific standards that simulate all students in each cycle.

She pointed out the importance of implementing continuous assessment of students throughout the year, which combines school and central assessments, with different assessment methods according to each educational stage, its requirements and the needs of its children.

The Ministry has identified four targets for student evaluations in various cycles throughout the academic year, the most prominent of which is the use of various methods that measure student knowledge and skills, in addition to the importance of identifying educational loss in knowledge and skills.

She added that the assessments measure the progress of students, and at the same time determine their actual needs and the expected outcomes of the teaching and learning process, according to each stage.

Assessments are expected to enable teachers to adapt teaching and learning plans to meet students’ needs and support their progress to the next stage.

She stated that the assessments, in their content and components, focus on enhancing the student’s basic skills, including cooperation, critical thinking, and responsibility towards active learning.

The Ministry stressed the importance of employing end-of-semester exam data, as the results of central exams provide a variety of data that effectively contribute to the planning process, in addition to identifying learning outcomes that pose challenges in some grades.

She stressed the importance of employing tests applied to students in various educational cycles throughout the year, to measure students’ growth and progress in basic standards, while providing important transitional data for the following year.

She pointed out the importance of holding regular meetings with parents, who play a pivotal role in developing educational policies and supporting children at various stages of education.