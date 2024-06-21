The Emirates School Education Foundation has approved updates to the tracks, the system of elective subjects, and the academic plan for the next year 2024-2025.

In the details of the educational paths, the general path is applied to all educational levels from kindergarten to the twelfth, the advanced path is applied in the second and third cycles from the fifth to the twelfth grade, the applied path is applied to the tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades, and the elite path is applied to the eleventh grade students. The twelfth grade, while the academies are limited to the general and advanced tracks for eleventh and twelfth students.

The system gives students the opportunity to participate in designing their educational career by giving them the opportunity to choose the subjects they wish to study in accordance with their abilities and level of academic achievement.