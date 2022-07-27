The Ministry of Education delivered today to the autonomies and the rectors its proposal for a profound change in the university entrance exams, which the three pairs will now have to debate and negotiate for months, and which will end up embodied in a royal decree law that set up the new system.

However, nobody should be too scared. The current testing model will remain in force next June, so that those who are still studying with the Lomce are examined, and the new one, if the ministerial proposal ends up being accepted, will be applied with a transitional period, so that students and teachers adapt without traumas to the new methods of study and evaluation.

There would be a new selectivity or EBAU (or whatever it is called at the time) with some changes in June 2024 -which will be made by the students who this year start the first year of Baccalaureate and those who are still in the third and fourth of ESO- and a already definitive format, with notable transformations, in five years, in June 2027, which will affect those who are now in the second year of ESO or in lower courses.

The objective is twofold. First, adapt these exams to the Baccalaureate designed by the new educational law, the Lomloe, which begins to be studied in odd courses in September and abandons memory-based teaching for another marked by learning by competencies. Second, achieve “comparable” exercises in all communities, which minimize the differences and make them “more comparable”.

The 60-40 of the note does not change



The new selectivity that the ministry proposes today will not change the training system of the university access mark. It will be 60% high school average and 40% EBAU. Also, as now, it can be improved with voluntary tests, to raise the rating from 10 to 14.

What will change completely is the structure of the evaluation. In June 2027, the current four compulsory tests will be passed, an exam of each of the three common subjects (Castilian Language and Literature, History of Spain and Foreign Language) -plus a fourth if there is a co-official language- and an exam of the obligatory subject of modality that the student chooses, to two only two. The first will be similar to the current examination of the modality subject. The second, however, will merge all common subjects into a single “general test of academic maturity”, which would encompass the common subjects and would also be worth 75% of the selectivity mark. Now the exams of the three common add 60% and the modality 40%.

The ministry, which must now agree on the final text with the communities, plans to apply an intermediate model in 2024 and the final one in 2027



This maturity test will merge all the common knowledge in a competency-type evaluation, similar to the PISA exams, which could last more than three hours. The exercise consists of a dossier made up of a series of documents (texts, images, infographics, graphs, tables, audiovisuals) that will all revolve around the same topic and will have three parts. Students will be asked to carry out an analysis from different aspects and perspectives, then they will have to answer various types of closed and semi-constructed questions (with precise answers) about these materials and, finally, they will answer three open questions on the subject. It is intended to assess the students’ ability to analyze, assess, extract information or interrelate all this documentation, in a more or less guided way through the questions or proposals. Depending on which parts they will do in Spanish, in the co-official language or in the foreign language studied.

Transitional period



The exam of the transitory period, to be carried out in June 2024, 2025 and 2026, would maintain two tests similar to the current ones for common subjects (History of Philosophy and History of Spain), each with a value of 25% of the grade; the test of the subject of modality like the current one, also with 25% of the value; and it would incorporate the embryo of the academic maturity test, which in this case would evaluate all the subjects of the linguistic field at the same time. Its provisional value would be 25%.

The system “to raise grades” is very similar to the current one, but instead of allowing up to four voluntary exams of subjects of the student’s choice modality, as now, from June 2024 it will only allow a maximum of two. The change with the definitive model, from 2027, is not in the number of exams, which are still two, but in the type of subjects. In addition to being able to deal with the modality subjects, you can also include the common subjects. The weighting of these exams will be established, as now, by the different degrees of the different universities.

There will be no single test



The ministry rules out the single and identical state test requested by the PP, but defends that its new model, and the progressive competence approach of the access test, “will allow progress in the line of greater homologation and balance between the tests proposed, to ensure that they are effectively comparable between the different territories. Of course, as a warning to navigators about the limits of the negotiation that is now opening, he warns that with his changes “in no case is it proposed to develop a unified test, but to reach agreements that allow the different territories to develop tests that are comparable between Yes”.

It is proposed that these agreements and homologation be reached through the formation of “working groups” with representation from both administrations and universities to design a common framework for both the test and its correction. With the same objective, it is requested that the specific exercises, which are designed by each autonomy, must have a guide with the correct answers for closed questions and clearly collect what answers are expected from the student, even with varied examples, in order to be able to open questions are valid. The maturity exams, given their mestizo character, may be corrected in a collegiate manner by the teachers of the different subjects.