The Ministry of Education denied the validity of the information circulating on some social media platforms, about reducing the current academic year, and the completion of teaching curricula on May 25.

The Ministry stressed the need to obtain correct information from its official sources, without regard to rumors.

Social media platforms have circulated that the ministry has taken several measures, with the aim of reducing the current academic year, and that the last day for students’ attendance is on the 25th of next May, and the exams will only be for the third grade of secondary school, and the last day of the teaching staff is on the 26th of next June, in addition to the beginning of work for the authority. Instruction for the new academic year is on July 25, and student attendance is on August 1, and the first semester ends in October 2021.





