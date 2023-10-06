The teacher shortage in primary and secondary schools continues to increase. Patricia Veldhuis has been writing about education for years and wonders: how is it possible that so few people choose this important profession? What’s going wrong here? She puts it to the test and will be in front of the classroom herself for more than six months.

