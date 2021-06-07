For Romina Gómez, 28, and David Vidal, 20, starting internships at Repsol, in Escombreras, is an “incomparable” job opportunity. These two students of Industrial Chemistry of the Polytechnic Institute, and their other thirteen colleagues, have finished the theoretical part of this degree of Professional Training and will now be for seven months, this year and the next, in different departments of the refinery to finish their qualification. Their is one of the many training cycles taught by the Autonomous Community, a number that the next course will be increased by 8%. This was announced on Monday by the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, on a visit to the oil company’s facilities.

In this way, the VET offer will be increased to 600 degrees with more than 32,000 places, “The greatest boost to Vocational Training in history,” said López Miras. The President of the Community wanted to know first-hand the students of the fifth class who are entering Repsol for an internship in the Dual mode.

He spoke with the fifteen students and learned about their concerns. He encouraged them to work and learn, because 65% of those who pass through the refinery manage to stay. That percentage, added the president of the regional Executive, reaches 80% on average in all cycles that are taught in the Region of Murcia.

Thus, there will be 13 new cycles of Medium Degree, 20 of Superior Degree, 10 of Basic Professional Training and 3 Professional Training Programs. These studies take a step forward in the field of teaching in foreign languages, with the introduction of thirty new cycles in bilingual modality, until reaching 44. To reinforce this modality, concrete measures will be put in place, such as the incorporation of auxiliary classrooms conversation, language training for VET teachers or training stays abroad for teachers and students.

On the other hand, the Dual modality “continues to form a fundamental commitment in the design of the regional map of VET”, in the words of López Miras. The next course will be 55 cycles with places in this type of studies with 2,750 places. The vast majority of them are offered in Cartagena.

One of the great novelties, the so-called ‘FP masters’ or specialization courses. The Region goes from four specialization courses offered in the 2020- / 21 academic year to 14, tripling the offer in a single course. This offer covers leading sectors in the current job market, such as ‘big data’, cybersecurity, building modeling or 5G networks.

The high employability, the increase in the number of places to study and do paid internships at the same time, the adaptation of degrees to the demands of companies and the possibilities of continuing training at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) has made One out of every four Vocational Training (FP) students in the Region chooses the port city to enroll in one of the almost one hundred training cycles that are taught.